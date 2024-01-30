Tom Sandoval is not happy about Ariana Madix’s “petty” actions regarding the house they own together.

“Ariana is making it out to be that me wanting to keep the house is a psychopath move, but it’s not,” Sandoval, 41, said during a Tuesday, January 30, appearance on Nick Viall’s “The Viall Files” podcast. “She’s like, ‘Oh, he gave me a s–t offer. I gave her an offer of $3.1 million. We bought our house for $2.05 [million]. … I gave her an offer to buy her out.”

Sandoval went on to claim that Madix “hasn’t paid a single bill for this house in eight months” and hasn’t lived in the home for “two or three months.” (Madix, 38, is currently living in New York City while she stars on Broadway as Roxie Hart in Chicago.)

“She’s being petty and she doesn’t want me to have the house,” Sandoval said, noting that “somebody always keeps the house,” bringing up his parents and Madix’s parents as specific examples.

“That’s the petty [move]. ‘I am breaking up with you, and I don’t want anybody to have [it].’ It’s [like] flipping over the Monopoly board,” Sandoval said. “That’s it. It’s like, ‘I’m losing at Monopoly, so I’m going to flip the Monopoly board over.’ That’s what it is.”

Earlier this month, Madix filed a suit against Sandoval in a Los Angeles court regarding their shared home. Madix is asking a judge that their house be “partitioned by sale,” according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly. Madix wants “an equitable allocation of the proceeds of the sale,” which would include “payment of debt” and “the costs of partitions.”

Madix made it clear in the filing that she is not looking for “a division in kind,” which would allow for them both to retain ownership of the property with only one party selling their interest in the house. Madix alleged that the “discord” between her and Sandoval is “continuing to have a negative effect on the ownership” of their home.

The “discord” appears to be referring to the residual feelings following Madix and Sandoval’s split last year after nearly a decade together. Their breakup came to light in March 2023 after it was revealed that Sandoval had been partaking in a months-long affair with their Vanderpump Rules costar Rachel “Raquel” Leviss.

Madix has confirmed that she hasn’t spent too much time in the house since she and Sandoval broke up.

“I’m working on the situation with the ownership of the house. We own it equally,” she said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in December 2023. “I want to sell it. He does not.”