Ariana Madix has taken legal action in hopes of selling her and Tom Sandoval’s joint house in Los Angeles following their 2023 split.

Madix, 38, claimed in court documents obtained by Us Weekly that there is “discord” between her and Sandoval, 40, who are co-owners of the property. That tension she alleged is “continuing to have a negative effect on the ownership” of the house and affects Madix’s “enjoyment of her interest” in the property, per the filing.

As a result, Madix is asking a judge to have the property “partitioned by sale,” which would instruct Sandoval to sell and split the earnings. The filing states that Madix wants “an equitable allocation of the proceeds of the sale,” including “payment of debt secured by same and the costs of partitions.”

The Vanderpump Rules star stated in her filing that she does not want “a division in kind,” which would allow Madix and Sandoval to retain their ownership of the property with one party selling their interest in the house. Madix argued in the docs that a division in kind “cannot legally be accomplished under the facts and circumstances present in this action.”

Madix signed the request on December 21, 2023, and the documents were filed with a Los Angeles County court on Thursday, January 4.

Madix and Sandoval purchased their Los Angeles house in 2019 for $2 million. Four years later, Sandoval made headlines when news broke that he had an affair with Pump Rules costar Rachel “Raquel” Leviss.

Us confirmed in March 2023 that Sandoval and Madix split after nine years together in the wake of the scandal. Despite moving on with Daniel Wai in April 2023, Madix remained roommates with Sandoval in their joint house as they tried to navigate what to do with the property.

“During the time that I have been on Dancing With the Stars, I have for the most part been in an AirBnB,” Madix revealed during a December 2023 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “I’m working on the situation with the ownership of the house. We own it equally.”

Madix claimed, “I want to sell it. He does not.” That same month, the Vanderpump Rules season 11 trailer dropped, seemingly showing Madix refusing to sell to Sandoval in the off chance he and Leviss, 29, were still together and wanted to stay there together.

“What, are you going to bring your little pen pal back over here? I don’t f–king think so,” Madix said in a confessional from a clip that was filmed in summer 2023. “From what I can tell, Tom and Rachel are still very much together because they’re sending mail and packages back and forth to each other. She even sent a postcard with lighting bolts all over it. Get a new bit already.”

Madix clarified in December 2023 that the reason she didn’t sell to Sandoval at that point in time was because of money. “WE COUNTERED BC HIS OFFER WAS TRASH AND GOT NOTHING BACK jesus y’all it’s gonna be a looooooong season,” Madix wrote via Instagram.