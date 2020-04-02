Adulting achievement: unlocked! Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix have finally furnished their Los Angeles home — an entire year after they moved.

The reality TV personalities revealed the details of their $2 million Valley Village property, which includes five bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms. Ariana, 34, recently revealed to BravoTV.com that the interior is “fully furnished,” just over 12 months since she and the St. Louis native, 36, purchased the impressive west coast abode.

In a series of Instagram stories on Wednesday, April 1, the Fancy AF Cocktails authors debuted the inside of their modern home, showing off a shiny new breakfast table surrounded by brass and navy velvet chairs. Similarly styled stools fit neatly alongside their kitchen island. As the Bravo stars continue to “quarantine and chill” in their fully furnished home, they gave fans a sneak peek at their artsy floating shelves and a living room corner dedicated to Ariana’s green thumb.

When the longtime couple became homeowners last year, the TomTom co-owner revealed to Us Weekly exclusively that the most exciting part about moving out of his West Hollywood apartment was being able to use the air conditioner and microwave at the same time. Fans of the Bravo series remember the struggle that Tom and Ariana often went through in their small apartment, unable to use the two essential appliances at once without shorting a circuit and losing power.

“That was actually one of the first things we did,” Tom told Us in February 2019. “It’s so great. It’s a big, beautiful house … It has pocket doors, so it fully opens up. Indoor-outdoor living space. It’s got a pool, jacuzzi. It’s so sexy.”

Working together on their home seems to have brought the couple closer together — and so have the struggles they’ve faced while filming the popular reality series. Two months before the pair showcased their completed home improvement project, the bar owner revealed to Us that his girlfriend is “doing great” despite her public battle with depression.

“Obviously it’s something that she struggles with on a regular basis,” Tom said in February. “I want to help, but you can only do so much. I feel like she deals with it the best she can, very well, we’re very much aware of these things and we just try to deal with it and be happy.”

Scroll down to see the finally furnished interior of Tom and Ariana’s home!