Ariana Madix is “relieved” to be kicking off the next chapter in her life — under a different roof than ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval.

“She closed on the home last week and is starting to move all of her belongings in now,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “She is so excited to have a fresh start in a new space, away from Tom.”

Us confirmed on Sunday, March 24, that Madix, 38, bought a $1.6 million house in Los Angeles days prior. Madix is “really excited to decorate and figure out the interior design and really make the space her own,” the insider tells Us, confirming that the Vanderpump Rules star is the “sole owner” of her new house.

“She thinks this is the start of a new chapter for her, and she can finally move on and close the door on the negativity that was looming in her life,” the source continues. “Ariana is happy to have her freedom back and thinks it was a learning lesson.”

Madix purchased her past home in Valley Village with ex-boyfriend Sandoval, 41, in 2019. The former couple broke off their nine-year relationship in March 2023 after news broke that Sandoval had been cheating with fellow VPR star and Madix’s friend Rachel “Raquel” Leivss. Despite their split, Madix and Sandoval continued living under the same roof — until now. (Though Madix lived in a rental throughout her fall Dancing With the Stars run and is currently in New York City amid her stint in Broadway’s Chicago.)

“Ariana and Tom still both legally own the home in the Valley together, and Tom has offered to pay her out,” the same source tells Us. “Ariana wants to sell the home in its entirety, but her and Tom cannot come to an agreement.”

Madix filed a lawsuit against Sandoval in January to help move along the sale of their joint home. Court documents obtained by Us at the time stated that there was “discord” between the property’s co-owners, Madix and Sandoval. The tension between them is “continuing to have a negative effect on the ownership” Madix’s suit claimed, so she asked the judge to have the house “partitioned by sale,” which would allow for them to sell the house and split the earnings.

The filing stated that Madix was looking for “an equitable allocation of the proceeds of the sale,” including “payment of debt secured by same and the costs of partitions.” However, noted that she did not want “a division in kind” — which would allow only one party to sell their ownership. Madix argued that this “cannot legally be accomplished under the facts and circumstances present in this action.”

Sandoval responded in February, claiming that Madix failed to disclose “sufficient facts to state a cause of action,” according to the separate set of court docs obtained by Us. He went on to say that her suit was not filed “reasonably and in good faith,” alleging that she as she “failed to mitigate whatever damages” she “suffered” in her filing. Sandoval also requested to “receive an accounting and compensatory adjustments” for renovations he made that would “that enhance the value” of their shared home.