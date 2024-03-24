Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix may be done living with ex Tom Sandoval more than one year after learning of his cheating scandal.

Madix, 38, purchased a $1.6 million house in Los Angeles, per Page Six. The mid-century modern home, which was bought on Tuesday, March 19, is 6.6 miles away from her residence with Sandoval, 40.

The three-bedroom two-bathroom home was built in 1962 and was recently renovated. The main level has an open floor plan, with the living room and dining area connected to a kitchen, and the second level has a primary bedroom and views to the outdoors.

Madix’s reported move has been a long time coming. Madix and Sandoval purchased their home in the Valley Village neighborhood of Los Angeles in 2019 for $2 million. The duo resided in their home for nearly four years before they split amid his affair with their Vanderpump Rules costar Rachel “Raquel” Leviss.

Following Madix and Sandoval’s separation, the twosome remained roommates and communicated through a “third party.”

In January, Madix filed a lawsuit against Sandoval in the hopes of selling her and Sandoval’s joint home. Per the court documents obtained by Us Weekly, she claimed there is a “discord” between her and Sandoval.

Madix alleged that the tension is “continuing to have a negative effect on the ownership” of the house and affects her “enjoyment of her interest” in the property.

Madix asked the judge to have the property “partitioned by sale.” The filing said that Madix wants “an equitable allocation of the proceeds of the sale,” including, “payment of debt secured by same and the costs of the partitions.”

She stated that she doesn’t want “a division in kind” which would allow the pair to retain their ownership of the property with one selling their interest in the home. Madix argued that a division in kind “cannot legally be accomplished under the facts and circumstances present in this action.”

The next month, Sandoval responded to Madix’s filing and claimed that she failed to disclose “sufficient facts to state a cause of action” and her partition of the residence shouldn’t be granted, per court documents obtained by Us.

The docs also claimed that Madix didn’t perform her lawsuit “reasonably and in good faith” as she “failed to mitigate whatever damages” she “suffered” in her own documents. If the partition is granted, Sandoval requested to “receive an accounting and compensatory adjustments” for any repairs and improvements that he had made “that enhance the value.”

After Madix joined the cast of Dancing With the Stars season 32 in September 2023, she said during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen that she’d be spending time in an Airbnb while training for the reality series.

“I’m working on the situation with the ownership of the house. We own it equally,” she said. “I want to sell it. He does not.”

Since January, Madix has been living in New York City where she is starring on Broadway’s Chicago as Roxie Hart until April 7.