Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Sandoval has responded after Ariana Madix sued him in hopes of selling the shared home.

According to court documents obtained by People on Monday, February 26, Sandoval, 40, claimed that Madix, 38, failed to disclose “sufficient facts to state a cause of action” and therefore feels her partition of the residence should not be granted.

The docs, which were filed in Los Angeles on Friday, February 23, also claimed that Madix did not perform her lawsuit “reasonably and in good faith” as she “failed to mitigate whatever damages” she “suffered” via her own documents. In the case that a partition is granted, Sandoval has also requested to “receive accounting and compensatory adjustments” for any repairs and improvements he’s made “that enhance the value,” per the outlet.

Last month, Madix claimed in court documents obtained by Us Weekly that the “discord” between her and Sandoval is “continuing to have a negative effect on the ownership” of the home as well as affects Madix’s “enjoyment of her interest” of the co-owned property. At the time, Madix asked the judge to have the residence “partitioned by sale,” which would instruct Sandoval to sell and split the earnings.

Madix also stated in her filing that she did not want “a division in kind,” which would allow the exes to retain their ownership of the property with one party selling their interest in the house, arguing that a division in kind “cannot legally be accomplished under the facts and circumstances present in this action.”

Madix and Sandoval purchased their 4,334-square-foot home in Valley Village, Los Angeles in 2019 for $2 million. The pair lived in the house for nearly four years before calling it quits amid Sandoval’s affair with Vanderpump Rules costar Rachel “Raquel” Leviss. Following their split, they remained roommates as they tried to navigate what to do with the property, communicating only through a “third party.”

After Madix joined Dancing With the Stars in September 2023, she exclusively told Us Weekly that she’d been spending most of her time in an Airbnb while training for the show. “I’m working on the situation with the ownership of the house. We own it equally,” she explained. “I want to see it. He does not.”

That same month, the trailer for Vanderpump Rules season 11 dropped and showed Madix seemingly refusing to let Sandoval buy her out of the home in the off chance he and Leviss, 29, were still together and wanted to live there together.

“What, are you going to bring your little pen pal back over here? I don’t f–king think so,” Madix said in a clip of the Bravo series that was filmed in summer 2023. “From what I can tell, Tom and Rachel are still very much together because they’re sending mail and packages back and forth to each other. She even sent a postcard with lightning bolts all over it. Get a new bit already.”

When season 11 premiered last month, the tension over the shared home continued to escalate. During episode 2, the twosome found themselves at odds when Sandoval requested to throw himself a birthday at the house.

Speaking through his assistant, Sandoval said that Madix was welcome to come to the bash or he could “get her a nice hotel room” for the night instead. Madix, however, felt the idea was “disrespectful and inappropriate.”

“If he wants to have a party, he can have it somewhere else,” she said. “If there are people here making noise, I will call the cops.”

Sandoval ultimately threw the soirée while Madix was out at Emo Night with the rest of the cast, but she remained unimpressed with his decision. “There’s no rule when you both own a home, obviously, both owners can do whatever they want,” she explained during the Pump Rules After Show. “But in my opinion, it’s so f—king beyond to be, like, ‘Hey I wrecked this home, and, like, your life, but I’m going to have a party here and you just have to deal with it.”