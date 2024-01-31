Vanderpump Rules stars Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval are still living together after their contentious split — and it’s getting awkward.

During a sneak peek of episode 2 of the Bravo series’ 11th season, which will air in full on Tuesday, February 6, Sandoval, 41, decides he wants to host a birthday party for himself at the exes’ shared home in Los Angeles.

During a conversation with his assistant, Sandoval notes that “Ariana’s obviously invited if she wants to come” before suggesting he could “get her a nice hotel room” for the night instead.

Sandoval’s assistant then brings up the idea to Ariana, 38, who is not pleased with the suggestion.

“That’s not happening. I think that’s very disrespectful and inappropriate,” Ariana says in the teaser. “If he wants to have a party, he can have it somewhere else. If there are people here making noise, I will call the cops.”

Sandoval and Ariana split in March 2023 after nine years of dating, calling it quits in the wake of Sandoval’s months-long affair with Rachel “Raquel” Leviss. Raquel, 29, decided not to return to VPR after the cheating scandal and her romance with Sandoval fizzled out.

Raquel may no longer be in the picture, but Ariana and Sandoval still have to deal with each other, even if the majority of their communication is done via Sandoval’s assistant. While the exes have their own bedrooms, their situation is still chummier than they’d like.

“I got a white noise machine, because when the scandal fever was at its peak, things I was saying were being overheard by Ariana and her friends,” Sandoval says in the episode 2 preview.

In a confessional interview, Ariana says the machine makes “the loudest” noise, and wonders, “Is this some sort of, like, psychological warfare?”

The former couple’s roommate troubles are also playing out off screen. Ariana filed a lawsuit against Sandoval earlier this month asking a judge that their house be “partitioned by sale,” according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly.

Ariana made it clear in the filing that she is not looking for “a division in kind,” which would allow both of them to retain ownership of the property with only one party selling their interest in the house.

Sandoval recently slammed Ariana for declining his offer to buy her out of the house, which they purchased together in 2019.

“Ariana is making it out to be that me wanting to keep the house is a psychopath move, but it’s not,” the TomTom cofounder said during a Tuesday, January 30, appearance on Nick Viall’s “The Viall Files” podcast. “She’s like, ‘Oh, he gave me a s–t offer. I gave her an offer of $3.1 million. We bought our house for $2.05 [million]. … I gave her an offer to buy her out.”

Sandoval went on to claim that Ariana “hasn’t paid a single bill for this house in eight months” and hasn’t lived in the home for “two or three months.” (Ariana is currently living in New York City while she stars as Roxie Hart in the Broadway musical Chicago.)

“She’s being petty and she doesn’t want me to have the house,” Sandoval claimed before comparing his ex’s actions to “flipping over the Monopoly board” when losing the board game.

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.