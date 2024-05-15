Ryan Reynolds’ first Taylor Swift Eras Tour show is on the books.

The actor is headed to Madrid with his family to see Swift, 34, perform later in May. She has two shows scheduled in the Spanish capital on May 29 and 30 with Paramore.

Reynolds, 47, revealed his plans on Tuesday, May 14, in an interview for his new movie, IF, on Today With Hoda & Jenna alongside costars John Krasinski and Cailey Fleming.

Fleming, 17, wore one of Swift’s friendship bracelets during the interview and spoke about being a Swiftie. When she said she would be seeing her in October, Reynolds added, “Best concert on planet Earth.”

“I’m about to go to the Madrid show,” Reynolds later said. “Very excited, my wife and kids have been to five of them, five or six now.” He then added that his four kids and wife Blake Lively — who, herself, is close with Swift — “love it, they’re obsessed.”

Krasinski added that his children, Hazel, 10, and Violet, 7, urged him and wife Emily Blunt to get tickets as well, and the family will make their Eras Tour pilgrimage in August.

“My daughters were like, ‘Your movie’s good, but when are we going to Taylor?’” Krasinski quipped.

For Reynolds, his Eras Tour debut has been a long time coming.

“This last year and a half I’ve been trapped in a nonstop work bubble, and it’s a problem,” he explained. “I’m getting help, I got help. Intervention is the word they’re using.”

Reynolds and his family have a long-running friendship with Swift. In addition to appearing publicly with the pop star on numerous occasions — including at a Kansas City Chiefs game in October 2023 — Swift gave his kids the gift of a lifetime with her 2020 album Folklore.

Reynolds and Lively share daughters James, 9, Inez, 7, Betty, 4, and a fourth baby whose name has not been revealed. James and Inez were both name-dropped in Swift’s Folklore song “Betty,” which Swift used to publicly reveal the name of her friends’ then-youngest child.

“We thought it was pretty, pretty damn amazing,” Reynolds reflected in an August 2021 interview with SiriusXM. “We still do. I still walk down the street and shake my head thinking ‘I can’t believe that happened.’”

That begs the question: Did Swift reveal the name of Reynolds’ and Lively’s newest addition on The Tortured Poets Department?

Savannah Guthrie asked Reynolds that very question, and the actor responded, “We always wait for Taylor to tell us what the child’s name is, and I’ll say this: We’re still waiting.”