Ryan Reynolds addressed a rumor about Taylor Swift’s new album, The Tortured Poets Department, the best way he knows how — with humor.

“Taylor Swift keeps dropping [your kids’ names] into lyrics, so just tell us this: Is the fourth child’s name, the baby’s name, anywhere on the new record?” Savannah Guthrie asked the Deadpool star, 47, about his and wife Blake Lively’s youngest child on the Monday, May 13, episode of Today.

Being the comedian he is, Reynolds replied, “We always wait for Taylor to tell us what the child’s name will be. And I’ll say this, we’re still waiting, so Taylor, let’s maybe start [on that], you know. She’s a prolific writer. I mean, what are we doing here? And lazy’s not a word I’d attach to Taylor.”

Swift, 34, has shared a close friendship with the couple for several years and previously incorporated the names of their three daughters — James, 9, Inez, 7, and Betty, 4 — into the lyrics of her Folklore song “Betty.” James’ voice is also featured in the intro of Swift’s Reputation track “Gorgeous.”

After announcing she was pregnant with her and Reynold’s fourth child in September 2022, Lively, 36, seemingly confirmed the couple had welcomed their latest family addition by sharing an Instagram pic of herself without her baby bump in February 2023. “Puppy Bowl Sunday 2023🥘🍲 🥧 been busy,” she wrote alongside pics of her family’s Super Bowl celebrations. (The pair have yet to publicly reveal their child’s name and sex.)

Swift previously gave the couple’s kids a sweet shout-out during a May 2023 Eras Tour stop. “There are a few of the characters [in ‘Betty’] that I actually, fun fact, named after real people in my life who I love more than anything,” the Grammy winner gushed while introducing “Betty” during the show, per social media footage. “And their names are James, Inez and Betty.”

Later that year, Lively and Reynolds joined Swift in supporting her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, at an October 2023 Kansas City Chiefs game against the New York Jets. The pair were among many celebrities sitting in Swift’s star-studded box, along with Sabrina Carpenter, Sophie Turner, Hugh Jackman, Antoni Porowski and Shawn Levy.

Lively enjoyed another football outing with Swift at Super Bowl LVIII in February. She revealed via Instagram at the time that the game marked the first time she left all four of her kids.

Reynolds revealed on Monday’s episode of Today that he took care of the kids while Lively stepped out with Swift in Las Vegas. “I took them all to the park, told them Mommy left when they were young,” he joked, adding that they had a “good time” together. “No one died, which was nice, and four kids, it’s just a zoo. Like, you just surrender, right?”

He went on to joke about the struggles of being a father of four, stating, “When we had our fourth, I was so happy because I always wanted to make sure that we had someone on hand to give me strep throat, and now we’re covered. There’s just never a full, clean slate of health, ever.”