Blake Lively is loving being a parent of four with husband Ryan Reynolds — but she’s also exhausted by it.

The Gossip Girl alum, 35, took to social media on Wednesday, June 28, to reveal her Betty Booze — an extension of her Betty Buzz line — gourmet sparkling cocktails which were seemingly inspired by her children taking up all her energy.

“BettyBooze at your service. These are recipes I’ve been making for loved ones for years. But I have 4 kids now. And I’m tired. So here they are. In a can. Enjoy. Responsibly. … Ish,” she wrote via her Instagram Stories alongside a photo of herself serving up the refreshments on a silver platter.

Other photos showed various cocktail options including the Sparkling Tequila With Oak Smoked Lemonade — and butter! — the Sparkling Bourbon With Apple Ginger Sour Cherry and the Sparkling Tequila With Lime Shiso. “It’s really f*ing delicious,” she captioned the snaps, adding, “One thing I don’t compromise on is flavor. And husband. OK that’s two things.”

Lively shares daughters James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3, with Reynolds, 46. The couple revealed in February that they had quietly welcomed their fourth child, whose name has not yet been revealed.

Lively’s new alcohol line isn’t the first time the pair have mentioned being worn out by their growing brood. The Deadpool actor teased how being a father of four inspired his new Fubo TV series, Bedtime Stories, earlier this month.

“The idea for a show made to help everyone fall asleep was born the same day as my fourth child,” quipped via Instagram alongside the trailer for the new program. “I can’t wait for you to watch Bedtime Stories.”

Lively, for her part, has also taken to social media to share what’s keeping her busy amid the new baby. Last month, she shared a candid look at herself pumping breast milk at home instead of attending fashion’s biggest event.

“First Monday in May,” she captioned the May 1 photo, which is the same day as the 2023 Met Gala. Lively in April that she would be staying home rather than hitting the red carpet of this year’s fashion fundraiser at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

“You will not [see me there],” the A Simple Favor actress said at the Tiffany & Co. opening in April adding, “But I will be watching.” Reynolds, for his part, told Extra at the time that he couldn’t be more “thrilled” to skip the event in lieu of staying home with his family.

While Lively and Reynolds — who tied the knot in 2012 — may be overwhelmed with a busy house, they still find time to keep their romance alive. The pair often take to social media to gush over one another — or engage in some light-hearted trolling wars.

Lively swooned over her hubby last month after he posted a picture of himself in a sleeveless shirt that showed off his biceps.

“Summer in New York makes me sorry for the way I treated winter in New York,” Reynolds captioned a sultry Instagram snap, in which he donned a white tank and khakis while sitting in a park. Lively — who took the photograph herself — reposted the image with surrounding emojis of sriracha sauce, a pepper and a sign that read: “Caution: Extra Spicy.”