Ryan Reynolds teased how his lack of slumber as a father of four inspired his new series Bedtime Stories.

“The idea for a show made to help everyone fall asleep was born the same day as my fourth child,” the Deadpool star, 46, joked via Instagram on Thursday, June 15. “I can’t wait for you to watch Bedtime Stories.”

Reynolds shares daughters James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3, with wife Blake Lively, whom he wed in 2012. The couple revealed in February that they had quietly welcomed their fourth child, whose name has not been revealed.

In addition to sharing a tidbit about his home life, the Canadian actor released his new show’s official trailer on Thursday.

“You know the best part about stories? You remember them. They stay with you,” he said in the video while using a soft, inside voice. “And I wanna tell you a bedtime story.”

The Aviation Gin founder wandered through a child’s bedroom in the clip before strolling around a library, empty kitchen and sitting room with a fireplace.

“Now … rest your tired bones and remember whatever you do don’t fall asleep,” he warned in the trailer, which also featured the actor sitting on a roof and staring up at the stars.

The show — which premieres on Tuesday, June 20, on Fubo and comes from Reynolds’ production company, Maximum Effort — hints that it’s for adults and kids alike who have trouble drifting off to dreamland. “From an anxious mind. Comes a restful show,” the tagline reads.

The Proposal actor’s lack of sleep has been beneficial amid his busy schedule. In April, he and Wrexham AFC co-owner Rob McElhenney celebrated the team’s promotion to the English Football League for the first time in 15 years.

Amid the congratulatory toasts, Reynolds confirmed that he and the Gossip Girl alum, 35, would be skipping the Met Gala, which they normally attend. The Just Friends star told Extra a few days prior to the May 1 event that he is “thrilled” to have four children and is “not complaining” that their newest edition has impacted the duo’s social calendar. (Reynolds has also been hard at work on Deadpool 3.)

While the couple haven’t had a lot of time to themselves since baby No. 4’s arrival, they have found time to engage in social media banter.

“Summer in New York makes me sorry for the way I treated winter in New York,” Reynolds captioned a sultry social media snap of himself in May while sitting in the park wearing a white tank and khakis.

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants actress, who took the photo, showed her approval of the image by reposting it to her Instagram Story. She surrounded the saucy picture with sriracha sauce and pepper emojis as well as a sign that read: “Caution: Extra Spicy.”