Heating up! Blake Lively is melting over husband Ryan Reynolds’ toned summer physique.

The Gossip Girl alum, 35, took to social media on Sunday, May 28, to gush over Reynolds, 46, after he posted a picture of himself in a sleeveless shirt that showed off his biceps.

“Summer in New York makes me sorry for the way I treated winter in New York,” the Free Guy actor captioned the sultry snap, in which he donned a white tank and khakis while sitting in a park. The Gossip Girl alum — who took the photograph herself — reposted the image with surrounding emojis of sriracha sauce, a pepper and a sign that read: “Caution: Extra Spicy.”

The couple — who tied the knot in 2012 — are the proud parents of daughters James, 8, Inez, 6, Betty, 3 and a fourth child they secretly welcomed earlier this year, whose name they have not yet revealed. While the twosome may be busy with a full house, they often take to social media to support one another — and engage in some light-hearted trolling wars.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

The A Simple Favor actress has thrown her husband under the bus for his less-than-stellar motorcycle skills — and flexing his muscles for saving a turtle and more.

“Are we supposed to believe this isn’t a post about your fine ass arms?” Lively wrote in an Instagram direct message to her husband after he posted a photo of a turtle hiding under his car in July 2021.

During the rescue mission, Reynolds’ muscles were on full display, which the California native pointed out via her Instagram Story1. “But wait, there’s more,” she captioned one of the zoomed-in snaps. “You’re welcome.” Lively added a whipped cream and cherry on top GIF alongside one muscle photo, while adding fireworks to another.

When the Mint Mobile cofounder made a professionally-produced music video for his longtime pal Rob McElhenney — with whom he co-owns soccer team Wrexham A.F.C. — in April 2023, the It Ends With Us star showed her jealous side.

“Wow. That’s a lot of effort you put into this,” she wrote via her Instagram Story alongside a side eye emoji. Lively also set the bar for her own celebration months later, writing, “Can’t wait for August 25th.”

Reynolds, for his part, replied: “A birthday card might’ve been easier.”

The hilarious quips and the adorable swooning don’t just go one way. The Just Friends star has poked fun at his wife for closing her eyes in photos, committing supernatural infidelity and unfollowing him on Instagram over the years. Earlier this month, the Proposal star joked that he has to tell Wrexham AFC player Ollie Palmer to wear a shirt while Lively is around.

“Every time we’ve come as a family and stuff, we’ll walk down to the locker room, and Ollie’s the first guy that walks out of that dressing room completely shirtless to have a conversation with my wife,” the Deadpool actor confessed on the May 16, episode of the “Fearless in Devotion” podcast. “I’m always like, ‘Ollie, put a f–king shirt on and come back out like a gentleman.’”