Mixing up a Father’s Day treat! Jessie James Decker is teaming up with Ryan Reynolds to make a festive cocktail inspired by the upcoming holiday.

“It’s Father’s Day and that means it’s time for another Vasectomy — something my husband [Eric Decker] has refused to get,” the Eric & Jessie alum, 35, quipped in a promotional video for Reynolds’ Aviation Gin brand, which dropped on Wednesday, June 14. “So, today I’m taking matters into my own hands.”

James Decker — who wed the former NFL star, 36, in 2013 before welcoming three kids together — went on to share her recipe to make the delicious drink, aptly named after the outpatient procedure.

“We’ll start by filling a tall glass with ice. That’s probably more ice than you need to soothe your tender areas and what I’m told is a pretty quick and painless procedure,” she joked. “I mean, it’s not like giving birth.”

James Decker continued her recipe, pouring in cranberry juice and “smooth” Aviation American Gin before topping it with a squeeze of lemon juice and tonic.

“Oh, Betty Buzz! Looks like there’s at least one husband out there looking out for his better half,” the “Should Have Known Better” songstress added, referring to Reynolds’ wife Blake Lively’s mixer company.

After a quick stir, James Decker garnished her beverage with an orange peel — after playfully “snipping” it down to the right size.

Reynolds, 46, shared the Aviation commercial — for the brand he’s owned since 2018 — via his Instagram on Wednesday. “The @aviationgin Vasectomy cocktail: Quick, painless, and delicious. Thank you @jessiejamesdecker and I guess… @ericdecker?” the Deadpool star captioned his post.

The Kittenish founder’s “vasectomy” cocktail recipe is a play on the frequent disagreement she and the Minnesota native have about family planning. The married couple share daughter Vivianne, 9, and sons Eric, 8, and Forrest, 5. However, they previously told Us Weekly why Decker has refused to get snipped.

“I keep asking him, ‘Go make that appointment’ and he won’t. He just won’t do it,” James Decker exclusively told Us in January that her husband is not interested in scheduling the procedure. “He says it takes, like, his manhood away from him. So he’s just gonna leave it, I guess.”

The Just Jessie author noted that the pair were “not doing anything” to prevent a pregnancy and “if it happens,” it would be another blessing for their brood.

The former New York Jets athlete, for his part, told Us one year earlier that he already “filled out” the paperwork for the procedure but was a little gun-shy about pulling the trigger.

“It’s a little power being taken. That’s how I feel,” he quipped in January 2022. “I’m a little nervous about it, to be honest.”

James Decker’s partnership with Aviation Gin follows father of 12 Nick Cannon, who previously revealed his take on the drink last year.