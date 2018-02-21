Ryan Reynolds Is the New Owner of Aviation American Gin

Ryan Reynolds has a new job title — liquor brand owner! Aviation American Gin announced that the actor is the brand’s new owner on Wednesday, February 21.

“Aviation is the best tasting gin in the world. Once I tried it, I knew I wanted to get involved with the company in a big way,” Reynolds, who enjoys his Aviation on the rocks, said in a statement. “If you think all gin tastes the same, you’d be mistaken. Aviation is in a completely different league and I couldn’t be prouder to be a part of the company.”

The Deadpool star will “play an active role in the day-to-day business and oversee creative direction as part of his mission to introduce the world to the great taste of Aviation,” according to the brand.

“We couldn’t be happier that Ryan discovered Aviation. He wholeheartedly embodies the authentic, original spirit of Aviation Gin,” CEO of Davos Brands, Andrew T. Chrisomalis, said in a statement. “Ryan has worked tirelessly to create some of the world’s most iconic media properties and will bring that drive and creativity to sharing Aviation with the world.”

Reynolds joked about his new gig in an Instagram post. “I own nothing in this photo. Except that gin company,” he captioned a pic of himself holding a bottle of the gin.

In addition to acting, producing and his new position with Aviation, Reynolds is father of two children — 3-year-old daughter James and 1-year-old daughter Ines — with wife Blake Lively.

