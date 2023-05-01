On mom duty. Blake Lively shared a candid look into her life after welcoming her fourth child with husband Ryan Reynolds earlier this year.

“First Monday in May,” the Gossip Girl alum, 35, captioned an Instagram Story pic of herself pumping breast milk on Monday, May 1, the same day as the 2023 Met Gala. Last month, Lively revealed that she would be staying at home rather than hitting the red carpet of this year’s fashion fundraiser at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

“You will not [see me there],” the Age of Adaline actress said at the April 27 store opening of Tiffany & Co. in NYC, adding, “But I will be watching.” She went on to joke that she would don her 2022 copper and teal Versace gown to watch the event “on my couch on Monday.”

One day ahead of the Met Gala — which is themed “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” in honor of the late fashion designer — Reynolds, 46, told Extra that he and his wife were “not complaining” that their roles as parents took precedent over the gala.

“I’m not complaining. I’m thrilled,” he said of welcoming their family’s latest addition. “I couldn’t be happier.” The couple — who tied the knot in 2012 — also share daughters James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3.

The pair seemingly confirmed the birth of their fourth child on February 12, as Lively appeared without a baby bump in a slideshow of pics she shared via Instagram. “Puppy Bowl Sunday 2023🥘 🍲 🥧 been busy,” the A Simple Favor star captioned photos of her family’s Super Bowl celebrations.

Two months later, Lively stepped out for her first red carpet since giving birth at Barnard College’s Annual Gala in NYC. She continued her reputation as one of Hollywood’s best-dressed stars by sporting a colorful, floral Carolina Herrera dress, which she paired with a long, neon pink and yellow coat. She completed the ensemble with a patching pink clutch purse and heels.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Since making her Met Gala debut in 2008, the Rhythm Section star has attended 10 near-consecutive Met Galas, having previously skipped in 2012, 2015, 2019 and 2021. She has become one of the event’s must-see stars over the years, often matching her gorgeous dresses to the color of the gala’s red carpet.

After topping best-dressed lists with her over-the-top, red bejeweled Versace gown in 2018, she returned to the Met Gala last year as a cochair for “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” alongside her husband.

Once again in Versace, she drew inspiration from iconic New York landmarks — such as the Statue of Liberty — for her color-changing dress. “I arrived copper and then like New York City classic architecture, I patinaed,” she explained in a red carpet interview with Vogue. “This dress is an homage to New York City and so many of the classic iconic buildings.”