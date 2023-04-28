Missing our leading lady! Blake Lively confirmed she will not be attending the 2023 Met Gala.

The Gossip Girl alum, 35, broke the news on Thursday, April 27, at the Tiffany & Co. store opening in New York, telling reporters that she will be supporting fashion’s biggest night from afar. After being asked whether fans will see her at the Monday, May 1, event, she replied, “You will not.” She continued, “But I will be watching.”

The blonde beauty then hilariously joked that she’ll be wearing her 2022 Versace getup “on my couch on Monday.”

For the jewelry store’s opening on Thursday, the Sisterhood of Traveling Pants star looked seriously stylish in a Brandon Maxwell maxi-dress. The brown leather number featured long sleeves, a plunging neckline, a belt wrapped around her waist and button enclosure that revealed Lively’s toned legs. To add even more drama to the ensemble, she sported a gold snake necklace and beaded bracelets.

The Age of Adaline star wore her blonde mane in voluminous curls and sported a matte face, warm eyeshadow shades, dark eyeliner and pink lips.

While she’s skipping this year’s “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” themed event, Lively has a history of stunning the Met Ball with her fabulous fits. Last year, at the 2022 fundraiser, the California native looked exceptionally elegant while posing alongside husband Ryan Reynolds.

The Shallows star wore a transformative gown by Versace that represented the Empire State Building and Statue of Liberty for the “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” theme. The Proposal actor, 46, beamed at his wife and looked extra handsome in a classy Ralph Lauren Suit. He rocked a velvet jacket with a white shirt and bowtie and a dazzling watch.

The dynamic duo met on the set of Green Lantern, although they were both seeing other people at the time. In October 2011, fans started to speculate the two had sparked a romance after Lively was seen leaving his apartment. They later tied the knot in 2012, and three years later in 2015, Lively gave birth to their first daughter, James, 8. They went on to welcome daughters Inez, 6, and Betty, 3, and most recently, she gave birth to their fourth child.

“Blake and Ryan couldn’t be more thrilled right now,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly on February 15. “They are doing fantastic and are happier than ever.”