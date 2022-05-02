The couple that cohosts together, stays together. Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds were all smiles at the 2022 Met Gala before turning on the charm as the event’s co-chairs.

The Age of Adaline star, 34, wore an elaborate Atelier Versace gown to the event on Monday, May 2, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, while her husband, 45, wore a traditional white-tie tuxedo.

Lively’s dress began as a copper column with an oversized bow at the bustle, but after she snapped a few photos in that look, an assistant untied the bow to reveal a blue-green skirt with a flowing train. The teal color was meant to evoke the Statue of Liberty, while the jeweled bodice was inspired by the Art Deco architecture of the Empire State Building. The skirt also featured embroidery designed to resemble the constellations painted on the ceiling at New York City’s Grand Central Station.

In March, the Gossip Girl alum and Reynolds were announced as two of the gala’s cohosts. The couple, who tied the knot in 2012, will be joined by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Regina King as they emcee the star-studded night.

This year’s Met Gala theme, “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” is a continuation of the September 2021 inspiration, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.” Similar to the fall event, celebrities and designers alike are celebrating American style through the years.

“The stories really reflect the evolution of American style, but they also explore the work of individual tailors, dress-makers and designers,” Andrew Bolton, the head curator of the museum’s Costume Institute, told Vogue of the exhibit. “What’s exciting for me is that some of the names will be very familiar to students of fashion, like Charles James, Halston and Oscar de la Renta, but a lot of the other names really have been forgotten, overlooked or relegated into the footnotes of fashion history. So one of the main intentions of the exhibition is to spotlight the talents and contributions of these individuals, and many of them are women.”

Before being named co-chairs, Lively and Reynolds have bought their A-games to the Met Gala red carpet on multiple occasions. For the 2018 “Heavenly Bodies” theme, the A Simple Favor actress donned a regal Versace gown accented with gold details. She made her debut at the Manhattan museum — whose iconic steps played a major part on The CW’s Gossip Girl — in 2008 with then-boyfriend Penn Badgley.

Reynolds, for his part, joined the Shallows star at the Met Gala for the first time in 2014. The Aviation Gin owner wore a classic Gucci tux, while his wife served Old Hollywood glam in a blush pink Gucci Première gown.

Two years later, Lively hid her baby bump in a silk Burberry number while expecting her second child with Reynolds. The couple welcomed daughter James in December 2014 before Us Weekly broke the news in April 2016 that baby No. 2 was on the way. Inez was born in September 2016, and daughter Betty arrived three years later.

While raising their three girls, Reynolds announced in October 2021 that he was planning to take a brief “sabbatical” from the spotlight.

“I’m just trying to create a little bit more space for my family,” he explained to The Hollywood Reporter one month later. “You know, you really don’t get that time back.”

Keep scrolling for more photos of Lively and Reynolds on the red carpet at the 2022 Met Gala.