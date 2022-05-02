Embodying the theme! Through the years, Blake Lively has consistently slayed the annual Met Gala red carpet no matter the motif.

The Betty Buzz entrepreneur first attended the annual fundraiser at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City back in 2008. To celebrate the Costume Institute’s “Superheroes: Fashion And Fantasy” theme, Lively turned heads in a strapless, black grown from Ralph Lauren.

While many of the A Simple Favor actress’ looks have been noteworthy on the red carpet, her 2018 Versace ensemble stole the show at the “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination” event.

“This year’s maybe my favorite dress ever,” Lively told Vogue in March 2018. “They’ve already worked on it for 600 hours, and it’s not done.”

On Fashion’s Biggest Night, she enjoyed her evening out — starting with a party bus arrival.

“We took inspiration from Italian religious paintings, and that’s the color palette that we worked from,” makeup artist Kristofer Buckle told Vogue of her getting-ready process. “We kept everything very romantic with a little gold—there’s 24-karat gold on her eyelids.”

Her Versace outfit, which featured thousands of jewels on her bodice, also included a subtle nod to her family. Lively carried a small clutch that included the letters “B,” “R,” “J” and “I” to represent their family: Blake, husband Ryan Reynolds, and daughters James and Inez. (The twosome later welcomed daughter Betty in October 2019.)

While Lively’s fashion choices are always unique, she has her own specific rituals on the first Monday in May.

“I had hot fudge sundaes,” the Rhythm Section actress admitted to Extra in May 2014 of her post-red carpet plans. “That’s what I look forward to [because] you’re just like in a corseted gown all night, just get me a hot fudge sundae and [get me] home. … I closed [Serendipity] down, that’s how I do an afterparty!”

After years of attending the annual gala, the Gossip Girl alum was asked to serve as one of the co-chairs during the 2022 event alongside the Deadpool actor, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Regina King. The May 2022 theme, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” aims to celebrate the best of fashion throughout American history. A dress code has been described as “gilded glamour.”

Scroll below to revisit Lively’s best Met looks through the years: