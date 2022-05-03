That’s a wrap! The 2022 Met Gala has already come to a close — but that’s not to say we’ll stop talking about the epic fashion and glam anytime soon.

Can you blame Us? After all, the stars brought their A-game this year to dress to the theme of “Gilded Glamour,” held on Monday, May 2 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

In keeping with the theme, stars stepped out in everything from extravagant crowns and headpieces to elbow-length gloves and opulent jewels.

Hundreds of stars walked the red carpet in designers like Alexander McQueen, Chanel and Louis Vuitton. But some ensembles stood out among the rest, landing them a spot on Us Weekly’s best dressed list. Those who made the cut? Laura Harrier, Kaia Gerber, Maude Apatow, Janelle Monáe and Blake Lively.

Ahead, get a breakdown of each of the top five looks of the night. And don’t forget to press “play” on the video above for an up-close look at each one.

5) Harrier was a vision of magnificence in a silver H&M corset-style ball gown teamed with black velvet gloves and a triple-strand pearl necklace.

4) Gerber was a sight to behold in a silver embellished Alexander McQueen gown boasting side cutouts. She accessorized the glamorous number with Kwiat jewels and looked as glamorous as ever with her hair styled in long, voluminous curls.

3) Apatow made her Met Gala debut one no one could forget in a sheer black Miu Miu gown covered in jewels, with a multi-strand diamond Cartier choker.

2) Monae hit the red carpet in a double take-worthy hooded gown covered entirely in crystals. She complemented the custom Ralph Lauran design with Delfina Delettrez jewels.

1) Lively stole the show in an Atelier Versace gown, which quite literally transformed on the red carpet. As she climbed the steps of the Met, her team undid the back bow of her dress to unveil a blue train inspired by the oxidated hue of the Statue of Liberty. She accessorized the color-changing number with custom Lorraine Schwartz jewels (including a tiara, of course) and Christian Louboutin heels.