Solo and stunning! Blake Lively was all smiles while attending the 2018 Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 7, without husband Ryan Reynolds. The Deadpool star is still out of the country promoting the sequel.

Lively, 30, looked stunning arriving with Christian Louboutin, wearing what looked like a princess Versace gown — a gold embroidered bodice with a deep ruby red flowing skirt and train. The train also included gold floral details. It actually took 600 hours to make because of the beading, Lively told Vogue, all done by a close friend of actress, Lorraine Schwartz.

The Gossip Girl alum made headlines earlier this month when she unfollowed everyone — including Reynolds — on Instagram. Lively then followed 28 women named Emily Nelson as part of a promotional campaign her upcoming film, A Simple Favor. The Deadpool star joked that his wife’s unfollow spree “definitely stings.”

“It’s a terrible way to find out that I’ve been kicked out of the house, to be honest,” Reynolds jokingly quipped during an appearance on Australian radio show Smallzy’s Surgery on May 2. “Absolutely terrible. I don’t know where rage like that comes from.”

Lively returned to Instagram on May 4 and re-followed her husband of nearly six years. The couple, who are parents of 3-year-old daughter James and 20-month-old daughter Ines, also attended the Met Gala in 2017. Reynolds gushed about Lively in a post shared by Humans of New York on Instagram at the time.

“She always responds with empathy. She meets anger with empathy. She meets hate with empathy. She’ll take the time to imagine what happened to a person when they were five or six years old. And she’s made me a more empathetic person,” he said. “I had a very fractured relationship with my father. Before he died, she made me remember things I didn’t want to remember. She made me remember the good times.”

