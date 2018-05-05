She’s back! Blake Lively has made her return to Instagram after wiping her feed completely clean and unfollowing everyone on her friends’ list earlier this week — including her husband, Ryan Reynolds.

The Shallows star, 30, shared a new photo of herself on Friday, May 4, added her old photos, and even followed Reynolds, 41, again. “Reuploading my page and loving this excuse to post this 💯 outfit from last month that I forgot to post the next day,” she captioned the snap of herself wearing a black-and-white dress and tan coat. “Because after a couple days it’s strange to post, like you’re hung up on how awesome you were 2 days ago. Which highlights how lame you are now by comparison to how cool you were when you wore that amazing outfit. So you wait a week or so for a #tbt. But then you realize it’s way too soon for a #tbt, what were you thinking??! You should’ve just posted the next day! 💩! What are you gonna do now?!? You can’t let that outfit go unposted!”

She added: “And then you realize something even more important— you’ve lost your cool entirely. Thanks social media. You’ve officially taken my chill.”

As previously reported, the Gossip Girl alum took down all of her Instagram posts on Tuesday, May 1, and unfollowed everyone except 28 women named Emily Nelson, as part of the promotional campaign for her upcoming movie titled A Simple Favor. The actress then shared a preview of the film on Wednesday, May 2, which is about a mysterious woman who goes missing.

Lively’s husband — with whom she shares daughters James, 3, and Ines, 1 — reacted to her decision to stop following him during an appearance Smallzy’s Surgery. “How are you feeling too, by the way? I know the wife unfollowed you on Instagram,” the show’s host asked and Reynolds said, “Yes, she did.”

“Definitely stings. It’s a terrible way to find out that I’ve been kicked out of the house, to be honest,” the Deadpool actor, 41, jokingly added. “Absolutely terrible. I don’t know where rage like that comes from.”

A Simple Favor is set to hit theaters on September 14.

