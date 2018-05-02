Hollywood’s funniest couple are back at it! Blake Lively surprised fans after wiping her Instagram account clean — while simultaneously unfollowing husband Ryan Reynolds — and nobody had a better reaction than the Deadpool star himself!

The actor, who has been married to the Gossip Girl alum for six years, spoke out about the diss during an interview on Smallzy’s Surgery as he promoted the Deadpool sequel.

“How are you feeling too, by the way? I know the wife unfollowed you on Instagram,” the host asked, to which Reynolds responded, “Yes she did.”

“Does that hurt, a little bit inside?” Smallzy inquired.

“Definitely stings. It’s a terrible way to find out that I’ve been kicked out of the house, to be honest,” the Green Lantern actor, 41, quipped. “Absolutely terrible. I don’t know where rage like that comes from.”

When Smallzy remarked that at least Lively and Reynolds’ kids — the pair share daughters James, 3, and Ines, 1 — are too young to be affected by the faux marital strife, Reynolds joked, “That’s true, yeah. ‘Mommy unfollowed Daddy on Instagram.’ My child would just fart and walk away.”

As previously reported, Lively removed all of her Instagram posts on Tuesday, May 1, and stopped following friends and family to only follow 28 women named Emily Nelson. Her bio now says, “What happened to Emily…,” which aligns with a promotion for an upcoming movie she is starring in alongside Anna Kendrick about a woman who goes missing. Lively later took to Instagram to share a preview of the film on Wednesday, May 2, which she captioned with a waving emoji while encouraging people to turn the volume up.

Reynolds and Lively have made a name for themselves as one of the funniest couples in Hollywood. They hilariously troll each other on social media, including sharing photos with their significant other cropped out. Most recently, The Shallows actress shared a photo of a herself wearing a braid, to which Reynolds deadpanned, “I was so happy back then.”

