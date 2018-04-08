They’re at it again! Blake Lively and husband Ryan Reynolds traded barbs when she posted a photo on Instagram on Sunday, April 8.

The Shallows actress, 30, shared a photo that showed her from behind with an elaborate braid as she talked to her husband and put her hand on his shoulder at the premiere of A Quiet Place in NYC on April 2.

“If there’s one thing I’m infinitely proud of in this picture, it’s the incredible hair styling that I did on myself,” she captioned the pic.

The Deadpool star, 41, subsequently posted a reply on the pic, writing, “I was so happy back then.”

“Omg you guys are my favorite on social media,” a fan commented.

The couple, who’ve been married for almost six years and share two daughters, James, 3, and Inez, 18 months, keep things interesting by poking fun at each other on Twitter and Instagram.

Last month Reynolds responded to a report that they are having trouble in their marriage by tweeting, “I wish. I could use a little ‘me time.'”

He also trolled his wife in the recently released trailer for the Deadpool sequel. In one scene, his superhero character can be heard slamming Lively’s Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants movie, declaring that it “is straight-up pornography.”

Meanwhile, on Valentine’s Day, the Gossip Girl alum teased her husband by asking him how to use the dating site E-Harmony. “Can you show me how to download that?” she asked Reynolds, adding that ever since the cheating website “Ashley Madison closed I’ve been so lonely.”

