Ryan Reynolds took to Twitter on Saturday, March 31, to respond to reports that he and wife Blake Lively are having problems in their marriage.

“I wish,” the Deadpool star, 41, wrote. “I could use a little ‘me time.'”

I wish. I could use a little “me time”. https://t.co/S6kXFsWaMe — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 31, 2018

Reynolds and his wife, 30, who have been married for almost six years and share two daughters, James, 3, and Ines, 18 months, enjoy trolling each other on social media.

The action hero most recently poked fun at his wife in the trailer for the Deadpool sequel. In the teaser released earlier this month, his superhero character slammed Lively’s beloved Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants movie, arguing that it “is straight-up pornography.” In another scene, he appeared to diss the romantic comedy by pointing out that they only made one sequel.

The not-so-gentle digs aren’t exactly one-sided — Lively gets her hits in too.

On Valentine’s Day, the Gossip Girl alum teased Reynolds by asking him how to use the dating site E-Harmony. “Can you show me how to download that? Ever since Ashley Madison closed I’ve been so lonely,” she joked of the infamous dating website for cheaters.

In October 2017, Lively trolled her husband on his birthday by sharing a photo that showed The Proposal actor partially cropped out of a pic with Ryan Gosling. “Happy birthday, baby,” she captioned the pic.

Fans commented on Reynolds’ post on Saturday, laughing along with him, but one wrote, “I wonder just how often Blake shakes her head in your general direction on the daily.”

