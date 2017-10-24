Blake Lively Trolls Ryan Reynolds With Ryan Gosling Photo on His Birthday

Payback! Blake Lively trolled husband Ryan Reynolds on his 41st birthday on Monday, October 23 — confirming that these two continue to be relationship goals.

The Gossip Girl alum, 30, shared a photo of Reynolds posing with Ryan Gosling at a past event. “Happy birthday, baby,” she wrote. The catch? The Deadpool actor was nearly cropped out of the entire pic and the focus was mainly on the La La Land star.

Happy Birthday, baby. A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Oct 23, 2017 at 3:25pm PDT

Reynolds basically did the same joke last year on Lively’s birthday when he posted a snapshot of the couple, which barely showed the actress’ face.

Reynolds and Lively tied the knot in September 2012 and are parents of daughters James, 2, and Ines, nearly 13 months. On his birthday, the actor joked via Twitter: “My kids tried to surprise me for my birthday this morning. I totally heard them coming and snuck out to start a new life somewhere else.”

The Proposal star, however, kept the jokes at a minimum when he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in December 2016. “I want to thank my wife, Blake, who is sitting right there, who is everything to me. You are the best thing that has ever happened to me,” he told the crowd at the time. “You make everything better. You make everything in my life better. You’ve given me two of the most incredible children I’ve ever hoped to have.”

