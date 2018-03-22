So savage! Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively love to troll each other on social media, but he just took it to a whole new level by hilariously shading her in the new Deadpool 2 trailer.

Reynolds, 41, gave a not-so-subtle nod to 30-year-old Lively’s 2005 movie, Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, in the latest teaser for the superhero flick. “Doing the right thing is messy, but if you want to fight for what’s right, sometimes you have to fight dirty,” Reynolds, who stars as the candid and raunchy mercenary Deadpool who narrates the story, explains in the clip. “And that is why Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants is straight-up pornography.”

The Canadian actor seemingly poked fun at Lively’s romantic comedy in yet another scene. “It lives up to the hype, plus, plus,” Reynolds tells T.J. Miller, who portrays bar owner Weasel. Although he does not name distinctly name Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, Miller hilariously responds, “F–k, they probably won’t even make a three.”

Adds Reynolds, “Why would they? Stop at two. You killed it!”

Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants tells the story of four best friends, Bridget (Lively), Carmen (America Ferrera), Lena (Alexis Bledel) and Tibby (Amber Tamblyn) who take turns sharing a pair of jeans as they travel the world after high school.

Fans took to Twitter to praise the silly reference.

Also the comment about sisterhood of the traveling pants is GOLD — Megdalyn Leilani (@1975smeg) March 22, 2018

@vancityreynolds as deadpool making a joke about the sisterhood of the traveling pants, a movie is wife is in, in the new deadpool 2 trailer is amazing. the trolling of the couple is hilarious 😂 — Vanessa (@_nestleee_) March 22, 2018

Also, calling Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 'pure pornography' when you are married to the star? I applaud you Ryan Reynolds #CoupleGoals — Rob T (@StupidFaceRob) March 22, 2018

Deadpool references Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants in the trailer. Which Blake Lively is in. This is too great 😂 — J. (@khaleesijae) March 22, 2018

Reynolds, who now has the upper hand, may be getting back at Lively, who last trolled him on Valentine’s Day. The Gossip Girl alum teased The Proposal actor by asking him how to use E-Harmony. “Can you show me how to download that? Ever since Ashley Madison closed I’ve been so lonely,” she joked of the married dating site.

Earlier that day, Reynolds shared an Instagram photo of a heart-shaped treat he baked for Lively — with a twist. “I baked this cake for my wife,” he wrote. “The icing is glue, ‘cause I’m not a scientist.”

But he was just hitting back! Last October, Lively wished Reynolds well on his birthday by cutting out a photo of him and replacing it with Ryan Gosling!

The comical couple tied the knot in September 2012 on a plantation in South Carolina. They are parents of daughters James, 3, and Ines, 17 months.

Deadpool 2 hits theaters on Friday, May 18.

