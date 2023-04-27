The class of 2023! Some of the world’s most distinguished people were honored at the Time100 Gala on Wednesday, April 26.

The publication hosted the annual soirée in New York City — in support of its Most Influential People list — bringing out the biggest names in TV, film, music, art, activism and philanthropy. This year’s catalog includes Michael B. Jordan, Drew Barrymore, Austin Butler, Aubrey Plaza, Salma Hayek, Jennifer Coolidge and Doja Cat — who were all dressed to impress at the glitzy event.

Jordan, 36 — who was nominated by Black Panther director Ryan Coogler — looked handsome in a lavender suit by Tom Ford paired with dark shoes and a deep purple tie. The honor comes after Jordan made his directorial debut with Creed III, which hit theaters on March 3.

Butler, 31, also looked dapper in a smoky double-breasted blazer and tailored trousers. He attended the ceremony with girlfriend Kaia Gerber, and the 21-year-old supermodel stunned in a halter dress by Khaite. The Elvis actor was recommended by Angela Bassett — who commanded attention in a gold suit atop a black silk bustier top. The movie stars shared a sweet moment at the 95th annual Academy Awards on March 12 when cameras showed them holding hands when Butler lost the Best Actor award to Brendan Fraser’s performance in The Whale.

Coolidge, 61, meanwhile, delivered drama in a black velvet gown that was adorned with metallic embellishments. Barrymore, 48, for her part, was the picture of spring in a whimsical floral design. Plaza, 38, was a must-see in a red mini dress as Hayek, 56, commanded attention in light blue gown covered in black lace.

Doja, 27, blew Us away in a ruffled number that was equipped with a completely sheer bodice. She complemented the Valentino garb with red leather gloves and platform heels.

Kim Kardashian was also in attendance, showing off her curves in an angelic white frock by John Galliano. Earlier on Wednesday, the 42-year-old TV personality made an appearance at the Time100 Summit where she opened up about her passion for criminal justice reform.

“Once I saw that I was able to make a difference, I couldn’t stop there and I realized there were so many other people to help,” she said in conversation with CNN’s Poppy Harlow. “[With] Alice, I felt like it was a fairly easy experience for me when I know it shouldn’t be to help someone out. It takes 10 to 20 years to do what I did in six months.”

In June 2018, former President Donald Trump granted clemency to Alice Marie Johnson — a week after meeting with Kardashian at the White House to discuss prison reform. Johnson — who was arrested in 1993 and convicted in 1996 of drug trafficking — was freed soon after.

Kardashian’s interest in activism inspired her to pursue law. In December 2021, she passed the Baby Bar after taking the test three times. During her Time100 sit-down she joked about stepping away from the limelight to be a lawyer full-time.

“I joke with my mom, who’s my manager, I say, ‘Kim K. is retiring, and I’m just going to be an attorney. So, you can go help my siblings [and] you can still have a job,’” she told Harlow.

Don Lemon was present as well, arriving at the function after he made headlines on Monday, April 24, for being fired from CNN after 17 years. While the 57-year-old journalist alleged that he was “blindsided” by his termination, the network asserted that Lemon was “offered an opportunity to meet with management but instead released a statement on Twitter.”

On Wednesday night, he exclusively told Us Weekly that he’s “figuring” out what’s next. “I love a challenge and so that’s what I’m looking forward to — figuring out what I’m doing.”

