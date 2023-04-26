Spotted: Kim Kardashian in the Big Apple! The TV personality stepped out in style while visiting New York City.

The 42-year-old reality star was photographed leaving the Time100 Summit on Tuesday, April 25, in a completely sheer ensemble by Rick Owens. The look included an off-white jacket, which the Skims CEO paired with a snowy tube top. Kardashian continued the “naked” theme with her pants, opting for wide-leg trousers that nearly exposed her bum.

The California native finalized the outfit with a pair of pointed-toe pumps. She accessorized with a simple pendant necklace and diamond stud earrings. For glam, Kardashian rocked rosy makeup, which included pink eyeshadow, blush and a glossy lip. The businesswoman wore her hair in a chic updo that included sleek tendrils.

At the event, Kardashian opened up about her passion for criminal justice reform and its importance.

“Once I saw that I was able to make a difference, I couldn’t stop there and I realized there were so many other people to help,” she said in conversation with CNN’s Poppy Harlow. “[With] Alice, I felt like it was a fairly easy experience for me when I know it shouldn’t be to help someone out. It takes 10 to 20 years to do what I did in six months.”

In June 2018, former President Donald Trump granted clemency to Alice Marie Johnson — a week after meeting with Kardashian at the White House to discuss prison reform. Johnson — who was arrested in 1993 and convicted in 1996 of drug trafficking — was freed soon after.

Kardashian’s interest in activism inspired her to pursue law. In December 2021, she passed the Baby Bar after taking the test three times. During her Time100 sit-down she joked about stepping away from the limelight to be a lawyer full-time.

“I joke with my mom, who’s my manager, I say, ‘Kim K. is retiring, and I’m just going to be an attorney. So, you can go help my siblings [and] you can still have a job,’” she told Harlow.

The SKKN by Kim founder added that she could “absolutely” see herself turning away from her life in front of the cameras. “I would be just as happy being an attorney full-time and doing that. The journey just really opened up my eyes to so much,” she explained. “It gets overwhelming because there’s so much to be done. … I would totally spend more time doing that — cameras, no cameras.”

