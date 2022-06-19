Stronger than ever. Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds will celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary in September, and the A-list couple is more in love than ever.

“Blake and Ryan have this unbreakable bond as a couple,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

When the two stepped out for an afternoon date to support pal Taylor Swift‘s panel about All Too Well: The Short Film at Tribeca Film Festival earlier this month, the Deadpool star, 44, walked hand-in-hand with Lively, 34, looking more like a newly-smitten couple than a busy married couple with three young kids. They share daughters James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2.

“They’re still very much in love,” the insider continues. “Usually being married for almost 10 years, couples change or grow apart, but not them. They are still head over heels for each other.”

The couple are “very secure in their relationship” amid their busy schedules. The Gossip Girl alum will soon make her feature directorial debut with the film Seconds, and the Adam Project star is taking time to focus on projects in development and business endeavors, such as Aviation Gin, so he can spend more time parenting while Lively is on location.

Reynolds and the California-born star have found a rhythm with parenting and marriage that works for them — which includes low-key date nights — and they remain “committed to each other for life.”

The Free Guy star previously gushed over his wife in November 2021 during his acceptance speech at WSJ. Magazine‘s 2021 Innovator Awards.

“I want to thank my wife, Blake,” the Canada native said at the time. “She is a genius. She’s a renaissance woman. And she pushes me in ways I never imagined I’d be pushed.”

The pair met on the set of 2011’s Green Lantern, but they didn’t start dating until later. “We were friends and buddies, and about a year and a half later, we actually went out on a double date. But we were dating separate people,” Reynolds recalled during a July 2021 episode of the “SmartLess” podcast. “We hung out and we always kind of kept in touch sort of casually and, next thing you know, she was going to Boston. I was going to Boston and I said, ‘I’ll ride with you.’ … I was just begging her to sleep with me.”

He fell hard and fast for his future wife. “A week later I was like, ‘We should buy a house together.’ And we did,” Reynolds added. “We’ve been together almost 10 years. That’s like 45 years in Hollywood terms.”

