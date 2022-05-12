Still into each other! Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds work hard to keep the romance alive — and a cozy night out does just the trick.

“Blake and Ryan are avid homebodies. Their typical date night is in a restaurant alone or with friends,” a source exclusively reveals in the newest issue of Us Weekly.

The insider tells Us that the busy couple have “been in New York more because they are running businesses,” but use any opportunity to turn an outing into a night of romance — even if that means more work for the 34-year-old Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star than her 45-year-old husband.

“Blake was so honored to be a chairperson this year for the Met and Ryan was wildly proud of her. They had an amazing night and a great time getting glammed up,” the source tells Us. “It’s easy for him, a spray tan and a tux and that’s it! She puts a little more work into it obviously.”

The couple cohosted the May 2022 event and turned heads when the Shallows actress became one of the most talked-about stars of the night with her Atelier Versace gown, which changed from rose gold to turquoise in color after she untied her bow detail and revealed a long train.

Reynolds, for his part, wore a brown velvet tuxedo by Ralph Lauren and stood aside in awe of his wife’s look, leaving the internet to swoon over the Hollywood pair’s romance.

Cohosting the Met Gala isn’t the only thing keeping the lovebirds busy , with the two heavily involved in their beverage businesses. Lively launched Betty Buzz Mixers last year while her husband has Aviation American Gin.

Meanwhile, Lively is keeping her sights set on the big screen. In addition to the recently-announced Simple Favor movie sequel, the star will direct her first feature-length project. She’ll helm the sci-fi movie Seconds, an adaptation of the Bryan Lee O’Malley graphic novel.

Ambitions don’t get in the way of their relationship, though. “They still spend a good amount of time in Bedford, but have been coming into the city a lot more,” the insider says.

As for when the two are home with their children, daughters James, 7, Inez, 5 and Betty, 2, Reynolds recently told David Letterman in a teaser for season 4 of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With Dave Letterman that his wife “runs the show.”

“I would kind of really phone things in if it wasn’t for her,” the Free Guy star explained. “[She has] higher standards.”

Later in the episode, Reynolds emphasized how lost he would be if the Gossip Girl alum were to leave him alone with their little ones.

“I would, first off, never let her go visit her family,” the Canadian native joked. “If I was just with the girls, I think I would find it pretty exciting at first, and then there would be — with three girls [it’s a lot],” he said, noting, “so that division of labor is very important.”

