The Sisterhood of Traveling Pants actress has been known as America’s It Girl since her role as Serena van der Woodsen on Gossip Girl. During the six seasons of the show, the blonde beauty showcased her keen fashion sense, pulling looks together on her own without a stylist.
One of the lovebirds’ most talked about ensembles was their outfit at the 2022 Met Gala. Lively always makes sure to uniquely match her gown to the color of the carpet and never fails to dazzle Us with her interpretation of the year’s theme. Her gown matched the warm red shade of the carpet and teal border.
When the duo arrived at fashion’s biggest night, the California native swept the carpet in a look inspired by the Statue of Liberty. It started out as a copper toned Versace gown, featuring a metallic pleated sweetheart neckline and copper tinted gloves.
Dramatically, she then revealed her second look of the night, transforming into a teal goddess. She told Vogue that constellations from the ceiling of Grand Central appeared on her train and the crown she accessorized with had seven spikes on it and twenty-five jewels, representing the Statue of Liberty’s crown.
Her beau watched her shine all night long while hosting the event alongside her. For his part, Reynolds donned a velvet suit by Gucci. He accessorized with a gorgeous white flower pin, which matched his bowtie and vest. He finalized the ensemble with a gold watch.
Not only do they rock every red carpet, but they also know how to look just as stylish on the streets. TheAge of Adaline actress often shows off a fresh face on social media and the Deadpool star rocks casual clothes.
We love the couple as much as you do, so we’re taking a look back at their best style moments through the years.
Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s Best Couple Style Moments of All Time: Pics
Relationship goals! Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds slay on and off the red carpet.
The actors started dating in 2011 and secretly tied the knot in 2012. Since their marriage, they have been known for their iconic chirps at each other via social media.
Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock
May 2022
When the parents arrived at the Met Gala, everyone’s focus turned towards them. Lively shined in a Versace gown and Reynolds looked as handsome as ever in a Gucci suit.
Credit: Kristina Bumphrey/Shutterstock
February 2022
Colorful and cute! The Green Lantern stars arrived at The Adam Project premiere in style. Lively wore a pastel Versace gown, which she styled with a denim jacket later in the evening. Her beau sported a pinstripe suit by Brunello Cucinelli.
Credit: Photo Image Press/Shutterstock
August 2021
Sparkly and smiling! TheShallows actress wore a pink glitzy gown by Prabal Gurung, and the Bullet Train star looked stylish in a Brunello Cucinelli nude suit with a plaid shirt underneath.
Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
May 2019
The lovers arrived at the Pokémon Detective Pikachu premiere in style. Lively looked gorgeous in a yellow midi dress by Retrofête and the Proposal actor wore a denim vest underneath a khaki suit.
Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
September 2018
Looking good! The All I See Is You star looked seriously stylish in a Givenchy suit finished with a train and glittery top, and her husband wore a burgundy suit.
Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
April 2018
At the A Quiet Place premiere, the Betty Buzz founder wore a Chanel leather and tweed frock while the Free Guy actor sported a classy navy suit.
Credit: Invision/AP/Shutterstock
May 2017
Blue and beautiful! The couple arrived at the Met Gala in a color coordinating outfit. Lively sported a Versace dress with a vibrant blue train to match the carpet, and the Aviation Gin owner stunted a navy suit and matching azure bowtie.
Credit: Shutterstock
January 2017
Boujee in black! The Canada native rocked a tux and Louboutin shoes at the Golden Globes while his wife wore a velvet Versace gown finished with sparkly details.
Credit: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
February 2016
Radiant! The Town actress arrived at the American Foundation for AIDS Research Gala in an ivory Chanel mini dress, and her beau looked dapper in a navy suit and brown tie.
Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
May 2014
The California native matched her lover at the Cannes Film festival in a black and white Gucci gown. The Proposal star donned a Gucci tuxedo and a Bulgari watch.