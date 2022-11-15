Relationship goals! Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds slay on and off the red carpet.

The Sisterhood of Traveling Pants actress has been known as America’s It Girl since her role as Serena van der Woodsen on Gossip Girl. During the six seasons of the show, the blonde beauty showcased her keen fashion sense, pulling looks together on her own without a stylist.

One of the lovebirds’ most talked about ensembles was their outfit at the 2022 Met Gala. Lively always makes sure to uniquely match her gown to the color of the carpet and never fails to dazzle Us with her interpretation of the year’s theme. Her gown matched the warm red shade of the carpet and teal border.

When the duo arrived at fashion’s biggest night, the California native swept the carpet in a look inspired by the Statue of Liberty. It started out as a copper toned Versace gown, featuring a metallic pleated sweetheart neckline and copper tinted gloves.

Dramatically, she then revealed her second look of the night, transforming into a teal goddess. She told Vogue that constellations from the ceiling of Grand Central appeared on her train and the crown she accessorized with had seven spikes on it and twenty-five jewels, representing the Statue of Liberty’s crown.

Her beau watched her shine all night long while hosting the event alongside her. For his part, Reynolds donned a velvet suit by Gucci. He accessorized with a gorgeous white flower pin, which matched his bowtie and vest. He finalized the ensemble with a gold watch.

Not only do they rock every red carpet, but they also know how to look just as stylish on the streets. The Age of Adaline actress often shows off a fresh face on social media and the Deadpool star rocks casual clothes.

The actors started dating in 2011 and secretly tied the knot in 2012. Since their marriage, they have been known for their iconic chirps at each other via social media.

We love the couple as much as you do, so we’re taking a look back at their best style moments through the years.