She’s back — and as stylish as ever! Blake Lively made a triumphant return to the red carpet after welcoming her fourth child with husband Ryan Reynolds.

The 35-year-old Gossip Girl alum attended Barnard College’s Annual Gala on Monday, April 24, in New York City. Lively was a vibrant sight, stepping out floral Carolina Herrera dress. The dainty frock featured an off-the-shoulder neckline and a billowing skirt. The A Simple Favor actress teamed the design with a bright orange and pink trench coat that was equipped with a neon yellow lining. Lively kept the colorful theme going with her footwear, sporting fuchsia pumps. She accessorized with a sparkly handbag and dangling earrings.

For glam, the California native donned dramatic lashes, bold blush and a glossy lip. During the soirée, Lively presented an award on stage. Before handing over the trophy, the Green Lantern actress joked about going back to college after landing “zero acting jobs.” Her luck changed just “two weeks” later, however, when producers of Gossip Girl called. “They said, ‘Listen, will you please do this show? And, if you do, we promise you can go to Columbia one day a week as long as it doesn’t interfere with our seven-day shooting schedule,’” Lively recalled as the audience erupted with laughter. “Needless to say, this is the closest I’m going to get to college, so I’m just going to pretend this is me graduating.”

Lively and Reynolds, 46, welcomed their fourth child in February. While the couple did not announce their little one’s arrival, the Shallows star showed off her postpartum bod via social media while celebrating the Super Bowl that month. The duo — who tied the knot in 2012 — are already proud parents to three daughters: James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3.

That month, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the pair “couldn’t be more thrilled” with the addition to their brood — and that their older children already love interacting with their new sibling, whose sex has not yet been revealed.

“They all want to hold and cuddle the baby,” the insider shared in February. “Blake and Ryan knew this would be quite a transition growing their family to six now, but they’re all adjusting wonderfully. It’s a very happy time for all of them.”

Shortly after, Reynolds praised his family of six. “Look, we wouldn’t do this four times if we didn’t love it,” he quipped during an appearance on CNBC’s Power Lunch. “Everybody’s doing great. Everybody’s actually doing fantastic. I think if we hadn’t figured it out by now, I think we’d be in deep, deep trouble. But, yeah, it’s a zoo over here! This is my office here and, to be honest, I’ll probably spend the rest of my life in here.”