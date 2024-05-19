Travis Kelce has Taylor Swift feeling “so high school,” and those emotions are clearly mutual.

Kelce, 34, took a break from accompanying Swift, also 34, on the European leg of her Eras Tour to helm his annual Kelce Jam musical festival in Kansas City. Speaking to People on the Saturday, May 18, red carpet, Kelce confirmed that “So High School” is his favorite song of Swift’s.

Swift included “So High School” on her latest studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, which was released in April. The lyrics have several allusions to Kelce’s career as a professional football player and the couple’s early romance — including his 2016 interview game of “Kiss, Marry, Kill.” (Kelce had said he wanted to smooch Swift nearly seven years before they started dating.)

After dropping TTPD, Swift added seven of the songs to her Eras Tour setlist, including a snippet of “So High School.” Kelce saw the routine — Swift and her dancers perform his celebratory touchdown dances and other cheerleading-inspired moves on a set of stadium-style bleachers — for the first time in Paris earlier this month.

While the entire show had Kelce grooving to Swift’s sick beats, it was the TTPD section that occupied a special place in his heart.

“I’m not gonna lie, I might be a little biased toward The Tortured Poets Department,” Kelce quipped to Access Hollywood on Saturday. “Just a little bit. Just a little biased.”

Kelce Jam Presented by Jim Beam had several references to Swift, who was busy performing a sold-out concert in Sweden on Saturday, throughout the night. Kelce first took the stage as a remix of Swift’s “Mine” played through the arena. In addition, a clip of the pop star watching Kelce and his Kansas City Chiefs teammates win the Super Bowl in February was included in a highlight reel montage.

Kelce then introduced headlining sets by 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne, a lineup that he personally curated.

“I can’t tell you how much I used to make CDs [and] just burn CDs on my computer when I was a kid,” the three-time Super Bowl champ told Access. “I’ve just always been a music lover — all different genres, and sure enough, you see tonight, we’ve got a bunch of them. It’s gonna be amazing.”

Despite a star-studded roster of Kelce Jam performers, there’s still one Swift song that Kelce thinks would make the perfect addition to the festival setlist.

“‘So High School’ might be the only that’s jumping into my mind right now, I think everyone [would] get fired up for that one,” Kelce added to Access on the red carpet.