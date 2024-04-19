Travis Kelce seemingly manifested his relationship with Taylor Swift eight years ago, and she’s now addressing it in verse.

Back in 2016, Kelce, now 34, appeared on Afterbuzz TV and was asked to play “Kiss, Marry, Kill” with Swift, also now 34, Ariana Grande and Katy Perry, with whom his now-girlfriend once publicly feuded.

“Damn, that’s messed up. I don’t want to kill any of them,” Kelce quipped during the game. “Ariana, sorry, love you, but you’re gone. And then Taylor Swift would be the kiss. And what’s the last one? Katy Perry? Yeah, Katy Perry would be the marry.”

Of course, as the world knows now, Kelce got his wish. He started dating Swift in summer 2023 and have kissed many times over. Cameras were even rolling during their make-outs at the NFL’s AFC Championship and Super Bowl LVIII, as well as Coachella earlier this month.

Swift dropped her 11th studio record, The Tortured Poets Department, on Friday, April 19. The LP, actually a double album, features a song called “So High School” that seems to directly reference Kelce’s “Kiss, Marry, Kill” choices.

“Are you gonna marry, kiss, or kill me (Kill me),” Swift sings on the track. “It’s just a game, but really (Really) / I’m bettin’ on all three for us two (All three).”

She continues, “Get my car door, isn’t that sweet? (That sweet) / Then pull me to the backsеat (Backseat) / No one’s evеr had me (Had me), not like you.”

The second part of the verse could also refer to Kelce and their first public date night. The pair made their couple debut during a dinner date in New York City in October 2023, where Kelce and Swift held hands. With his free hand, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end was seen opening the car door for Swift before they drove away.

In another “So High School” lyric, Swift appeared to mention Kelce’s pro football career.

“You know how to ball / I know Aristotle,” she sings. “Brand new, full throttle / Teach me while your bros play Grand Theft Auto / It’s true, swear, scouts honor. You knew what you wanted and, boy, you got her.”

The lyrics seemed to call back to the pair’s respective 2023 interviews about their connection. In a November 2023 interview with .WSJ Magazine, Kelce noted that it was “mind-blowing” being with someone “smart” — who can presumably quote philosophers like Aristotle — like Swift. One month later, the Grammy winner spoke to TIME Magazine and gushed about Kelce, even noting that she had been “missing out” by not watching or knowing about (to quote “So High School”) the sport.

While Swift famously has never explained her musical muses, her romance with Kelce keeps getting sweeter.

“[It’s] been so refreshing for Taylor not to feel the need to hide with Travis,” a source exclusively said in the latest issue of Us Weekly. “He makes her feel safe and protected like she has the freedom to be and act however she wants.”