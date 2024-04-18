Taylor Swift has found a new comfort zone with boyfriend Travis Kelce.

“[It’s] been so refreshing for Taylor not to feel the need to hide with Travis,” a source exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly. “He makes her feel safe and protected like she has the freedom to be and act however she wants.”

Since Swift and Kelce, both 34, began dating in summer 2023, their romance has taken the world by storm. Swift has publicly supported Kelce by attending several of his Kansas City Chiefs games and even Super Bowl LVIII, where the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers.

Even after football season ended, the couple have been spotted together on romantic getaways and dates. Most recently, Swift and Kelce went to Coachella together and packed on the PDA while in the crowd supporting Swift’s longtime pal and collaborator Jack Antonoff.

“Taylor and Travis were in the wings of the stage watching the Bleachers set,” an eyewitness exclusively told Us earlier this month. “Taylor and Travis were screaming, dancing and full-on making out during the set.”

According to the onlooker, the duo “looked like they were having the best time and very much in love.”

Travis, for his part, opened up about his fun desert weekend on his and brother Jason Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast and said he appreciated the chance to check out different music genres.

“It was fun getting out there and seeing a few new bands that I really wasn’t that familiar with,” he explained. “And [I] just became an absolute lover of their music because of how they perform and how they captivated the crowd and got everybody into it.”

Swift’s openness with her and Travis’ romance drastically differs compared to her six-year relationship with Joe Alwyn. The exes chose to remain low-key while they dated. At the time, Swift shared that her decision to keep her relationship more private was due to facing public scrutiny after her breakups with Calvin Harris and Tom Hiddleston, in addition to her feud with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian.

“I was falling in love with someone who had a wonderfully normal, balanced life,” Swift said in her 2020 documentary, Miss Americana, about why she laid low in 2016. “We decided together we wanted our relationship to be private. I was happy. But I wasn’t happy in the way I was trained to be happy. It was happiness without anyone else’s input. We were just happy.”

However, years before Swift began dating Alwyn, 33, she shared that she didn’t like being secretive about her love life.

“To me, it all depends on who you’re with. If they have a serious issue with it then you, I guess, hide or whatever, but I don’t really like that,” Swift said during a 2012 interview on Chatty Man. “Because it makes me feel like I’m running from the law or something. I don’t want to feel like I’m a fugitive, like, ‘Oh, my God, we’re having a relationship! Better put on a mask and stuff!’”

For more on Swift and Travis, watch the video above and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.