Travis Kelce is (still) living his best life at girlfriend Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour — and the fans can’t stop recording his reactions.

A video taken during the Paris Eras Tour on Sunday, May 12, at France’s Paris La Défense Arena showed Kelce, 34, dancing along while Swift, 34, performed her sultry dance number to “Vigilante S–t.” At one point, he could be seen cupping his hands around his mouth and cheering for the singer.

It appeared Kelce was having the time of his life as he stood next to Swift’s BFF Gigi Hadid, who was genuinely rocking out to the tune. While Kelce had a more subdued reaction to the performance, he definitely liked what he saw.

Since Swift kicked off her Eras Tour in March 2023, fans have become obsessed with the choreography to “Vigilante S–t” — perhaps her sexiest moves yet. The dance features Swift dancing on a chair, and the moves have definitely become sexier as the tour continues.

“She has told me she really loves ‘Vigilante [S–t],’ like, she really loves that one!” Mandy Moore, who choreographed the Eras Tour, told Page Six in November 2023.

That same month, Swifties lost their mind after video of both Kelce and Swift’s father, Scott Swift, reacting to the “Vigilante S–t” dance during an Argentina Eras Tour show. The men were standing next to each other as Swift performed the song. As Kelce sang along, Scott, 71, leaned over and whispered something in the NFL star’s ear.

Kelce’s reaction to the song comes after eagle-eyed fans noticed that this particular the “old” Midnights bodysuit had returned in Paris with some apparent alterations. Some social media users have claimed that this particular outfit has been “altered in the back” and Swift is now showing more of her tight-clad backside.

Swift has worn a dark blue fringe outfit while performing tunes from her Midnights era throughout the duration of the Eras Tour, but there are four different variations. The outfit that made its return in Paris had been “missing for 17 shows,” according to one Swift fan account.

Kelce has made headlines for his relationship with Swift after they went public in September 2023. At the time, the singer attended one of Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs football games, proving that she had no qualms about publicly supporting her man.

While the NFL is in the offseason, Kelce has returned the favor, jetting off to various cities to watch the Eras Tour.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” Swift told TIME in December 2023, discussing her relationship. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”