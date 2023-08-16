Taylor Swift is forever and always evolving her dance skills.

During the first U.S. leg of The Eras Tour (which began in March and concluded in August) Swift, 32, performed her hit track “Vigilante S—t” as part of the Midnights section of the show. When she kicked off the tour at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, her choreography included a lap dance on a chair — which became even sexier as the tour went on.

During the first verse of the song, Swift sat down in a chair and spread her legs apart. When she kicked off the concerts, she would sit straight up in the seat while singing. By August, she slumped her body down in the chair, seemingly more relaxed with the dance moves.

Over time, Swift added more hand and hip movements as she rose from her seat.

Another noticeable difference in the choreography came while she sang, “Don’t get sad, get even,” as part of the chorus. While she used to stand straight up while singing, she now leans toward the crowd and looks around. She also changed the pace of some of her moves and made them faster to hit the beat of “Vigilante S—t” even more.

Swift’s performance of the Midnights song isn’t the only track with viral dance moves. While singing “Style” during the 1989 section of the show, Swift swung her hips and hands from side to side, which fans noticed looked very similar to one of her ex-boyfriend’s signature dance moves. Harry Styles — who had a whirlwind romance with Swift in 2012 through 2013 — was known to perform the same move on his tour, Love On Tour, which concluded this past July after nearly two years.

Fans discovered the similarities in their dance moves and quickly connected the two, speculating that Swift was (admirably) copying Styles, 29, who the song is rumored to be about Many started hoping she will rerecord the track with Styles when she drops 1989 (Taylor’s Version) on Friday, October 27.

Swift made the grand announcement earlier this month at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California after she made hints of the album’s rerelease by dressing in all blue costumes which is 1989’s signature color. Instead of wearing a purple or pink dress during the Speak Now section of the show, she revealed a blue Nicole + Felicia gown which featured a halter neckline, floral details and lots of sequins. Swift also swapped out her go-to Folklore and surprise songs costumes for blue dresses.

“Here we are on the last night of the U.S. leg of the Eras tour in the eighth month of the year on the ninth day. You might have noticed there are some new outfits in the show,” she said moments before announcing the new album’s release. “There’s something I’ve been planning for a really … ridiculously, embarrassingly long time.” Swift then pointed at the screens, which lit up with the new album’s cover photo and release date as fans showed their excitement by applauding and cheering her on.