As promised, Travis Kelce brought the party to Kansas City for his second annual Kelce Jam — and there’s nowhere Us would rather be.

The 34-year-old athlete celebrated with his city on Saturday, May 18, and was joined by special guests Lil Wayne, Diplo, 2 Chainz and more. “I do this for me. I have fun doing this,” Kelce exclusively told Us at the festival. “This is a part of me having fun for me. Yeah, I love just being around KC. The people here are unbelievable. And on top of that, man, I got all my friends and family and my business team with me gearing up for this, this just unbelievable evening.”

While Taylor Swift wasn’t in attendance due to her European Eras Tour schedule, Kelce’s girlfriend was there in spirit. “Taylor’s shows are unbelievable,” he gushed to Us. “If you haven’t been to them, you got to try it.”

There was no shortage of references made to Swift, 34, on Saturday — from friendship bracelets to fans’ outfits. Kelce even shed light on his top three favorite songs by the pop star. Along with 1989‘s “Blank Space,” he named two new tracks from her album The Tortured Poets Department: “The Alchemy” and “So High School,” both of which were seemingly inspired by the pair’s whirlwind romance.

Related: Every Apparent Travis Kelce Nod Taylor Swift Made on 'Eras Tour' in 2024 Kevin Mazur/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management “The guy on the Chiefs” is getting more special nods on The Eras Tour. Taylor Swift kicked off the European leg of The Eras Tour in Paris on May 9. The performance marked the first time she incorporated songs from her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, into […]

Before Kelce recaps the event on his “New Heights” podcast — how many times will the word “electric” be used? — Us rounded up all of the most memorable Kelce Jam moments:

‘Mine’ Remix

Kelce made a grand entrance to Swift’s “Mine,” belting out the lyrics only slightly off-key. (It wasn’t lost on many Swifties that the DJ mashed up the Speak Now hit with one of her ex Calvin Harris‘ songs.)

not the dj playing mine at kelce jam. taste pic.twitter.com/WAwIjT2Bbj — Tayvis Nation 🏈🫶🏻 (@tayvisnation) May 19, 2024

AC/DC (Travis’ Version)

Along with giving his own Eras Tour-worthy performance of a Swift classic, Kelce grabbed the mic to sing “You Shook Me All Night Long.” In a hilariously chaotic clip, the music cut out, but Kelce continued his one-man show.

Kicking Things Off

Kelce signed a few footballs and launched them into the crowd, doing a celebratory dance after punting from center stage. (Harrison Butker, who?)

The Smoke Machines

Kelce had the time of his life spraying fans with two huge hoses. “Trav, you crazy!” the DJ teased while the crowd was supplied with free hats and Uncrustables.

Can’t wait to recap all the madness from Kelce Jam on this weeks episode 🙌 pic.twitter.com/zoplFd2RUP — New Heights (@newheightshow) May 19, 2024

Taylor Swift’s Cameo

Blink and you might miss a clip of Swift cheering on her man at the 2024 Super Bowl in the festival’s intro montage, which also showed Kelce making her signature heart-shaped hand gesture.

Ready for a Three-peat

“Tell me who right now wants to get a third one?” the tight end said on stage, referring to the Chiefs’ back-to-back Super Bowl wins. In a clip shared via social media, a hype man in the background could be heard shouting, “Oh s—t!”

Ross Travis the Bartender

Kelce’s pal was spotted wearing a cowboy hat behind the bar.

Trading Friendship Bracelets

In a sweet TikTok video, Kelce was seen taking one of his beaded bracelets off of his wrist to swap with a fan.

All They Do Is Win

Kelce was joined by Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes on stage, who also declared his hopes for a Super Bowl three-peat. “Just know back-to-back’s not good enough,” he told fans as “All I Do Is Win” started to play.