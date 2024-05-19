Travis Kelce’s 4-year-old niece Wyatt can’t get enough of a certain Taylor Swift song.

When Kelce, 34, was asked what tracks of Swift’s he would want to be played at the next Kelce Jam, he had a particular one on the brain.

“‘So High School’ might be the only one that is jumping into my mind right now,” he told Access Hollywood on Saturday, May 18, at the annual Kelce Jam music festival in Kansas. “I think everybody could get fired up to that one.”

The interviewer began listing off several of Swift’s tunes, including “The Alchemy,” “Fearless” and “The Man” — which then got a reaction from Kelce.

“There’s so many. ‘The Man’ is my niece’s favorite, so we can always go with ‘The Man,’” Kelce said, later clarifying he was referring to Wyatt. (Travis’ brother, Jason Kelce, and his wife, Kylie Kelce, share Wyatt as well as daughters Elliotte, 3, and Bennett, 14 months.)

As for Travis’ favorite song of Swift’s, he confirmed to People on Saturday that “So High School” has his heart. The track off of her latest studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, is widely believed to be inspired by her and Travis’ romance, which began during summer 2023.

The lyrics feature several references to Kelce’s career as a professional football player for the Kansas City Chiefs as well as their relationship.

Back in 2016, Travis was asked to play a game of “Kiss, Marry, Kill” with Swift, 34, as one of the options —- and he said he wanted to smooch her. In the TTPD tune, Swift references the game, singing, “Are you gonna marry, kiss, or kill me? / It’s just a game, but really.”

Travis, who has attended a number of Swift’s Eras Tour concerts, recently supported her after she began her European leg. “If you haven’t been to them, you got to try it,” he exclusively told Us Weekly on Saturday, gushing that his girlfriend’s shows are “unbelievable.”

Earlier this month, she gave several sweet shoutouts to her beau during a Paris show. In fan footage shared via social media, Swift was seen blowing a kiss in Travis’ direction while belting out the lyrics to “So High School.” At the end of the performance, she seemingly looked toward his spot in the audience, where he watched from a private box with her pal Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper.