The NFL took Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour into account while drafting up their upcoming schedule — but not for the reasons fans think.

The speculation about how Swift’s ongoing tour — and romance with Travis Kelce — influenced the NFL started after MLFootball wrote via X on Thursday, May 16, that NFL VP of Broadcast Planning Mike North said “the #NFL took Taylor Swift’s concert scheduling into account when making the 2024 schedule.”

Sports reporter Pete Sweeney has since pointed out how while that is true, there may be more context to the statement. “North meant in terms of certain stadiums she is holding concerts in such as Miami,” Sweeney tweeted on Thursday after attending North’s announcement. “Nothing to do with the Chiefs.”

ESPN featured North’s full statement about Swift’s tour, which stated, “We certainly considered the tour dates that hit NFL stadiums. I think she’s in Miami, maybe New Orleans, Indy. We certainly considered those. One thing we didn’t consider, I saw a lot of conspiracy theorists talking about Kansas City at Buffalo in the middle of the season, right when Taylor’s playing Toronto. That one definitely did not hit our radar screen.”

Related: Chiefs NFL Schedule Breakdown: How Many Games Can Taylor Swift Attend? David Eulitt/Getty Images The 2024 – 2025 NFL season is still months away, but Us is gearing up to see which Kansas City Chiefs games Taylor Swift will be attending to support boyfriend Travis Kelce. Of course, nothing is set in stone as Swift is also a busy woman. However, if there’s a weekend without […]

Swift, 34, will likely be able to attend the Kansas City Chiefs’ opening game in September. Her schedule also allows for appearances later that month and into October. Most November and December dates don’t intersect with Swift’s tour dates either.

Swift has been a welcome presence at football games since she took her romance with Kelce, 34, public in September 2023. The NFL decided to capitalize off the attention by using her music for promotional clips and often pointing the camera at her during broadcasts at various Kansas City Chiefs games.

Travis’ brother, Jason Kelce, previously pointed out that the coverage around Swift happened because the demand is there.

Related: Every Time Travis Kelce Supported Taylor Swift at Her 'Eras Tour' Concerts Travis Kelce is officially in his Swiftie era. Just as Swift cheered on the athlete at many 2024 NFL season games, Kelce hit the road to support the pop star at her Eras Tour shows. The tour featuring music from Swift’s entire discography was the starting point of their romance, as Kelce publicly announced his […]

“The attention’s there because the audience wants to see it,” Jason, 36, told ABC affiliate WCPO 9 in February. “I mean, if people didn’t want to see it, they wouldn’t be showing it. I know that. She’s a world star, she’s the quintessential artist right now in the world, singer-songwriter, immensely talented, unbelievable role model for young women across the globe.”

Jason said it would be “foolish” of the NFL “not to show” Swift cheering for Travis considering the interest around their relationship.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell also weighed in on the attention surrounding Swift and Travis, telling CBS in November 2023, “They seem to be enjoying their relationship. That’s great in and of itself, but it has connected more fans of Taylor’s and more fans of the NFL in some ways. [Swift is] an unbelievable artist, obviously, Travis is an unbelievable player and I think it’s great for the league to have that kind of attention — so we welcome it.”

Related: Every Sweet Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Moment at the Paris ‘Eras Tour’ Show Several moments during Taylor Swift’s fourth Eras Tour show in Paris proved that her and boyfriend Travis Kelce’s love story is still going strong. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was spotted in the crowd alongside Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper at the Paris La Défense Arena on Sunday, May 12, as Swift celebrated her […]

As for Swift, she seemed unbothered by how high-profile her romance with Travis had become.

“I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in. There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once,” Swift told TIME in December 2023 about the attention. “I’m just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads and Chads.”

Before Travis returns to the field to prepare for the new season, he has been by Swift’s side at several international concert stops. Travis has also recently reflected on the origins of his whirlwind romance with Swift.

“I don’t know how I [pulled Taylor] because she wasn’t into sports. So I don’t know how the f—k I did it,” Kelce joked on his “New Heights” podcast last month. “I know exactly how I did it.”