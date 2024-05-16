The 2024 – 2025 NFL season is still months away, but Us is gearing up to see which Kansas City Chiefs games Taylor Swift will be attending to support boyfriend Travis Kelce.

Of course, nothing is set in stone as Swift is also a busy woman. However, if there’s a weekend without an Eras Tour date, the singer just might be at Arrowhead Stadium (or any other professional football stadium around the country.)

After connecting during the summer, Swift and Kelce took their romance public in September 2023 when the singer attended her first Chiefs game. At the time, she sat in Kelce’s suite and the budding couple left the game arm in arm.

Over the next few months, Swift attended various Chiefs games — a total of 13 (her lucky number) including Super Bowl LVIII. (The Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 25 – 22.)

But how many Chiefs games could Swift be attending during this upcoming season? Keep scrolling for the full schedule:

Week 1: September 5 vs. Baltimore Ravens

Swift actually does not have any Eras Tour dates during this week. According to football fans on TikTok, this is set to be one of the Chiefs’ biggest games and it’s “not a coincidence” these were scheduled while Swift has time off.

Week 2: September 15 vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Similarly, this game is a major deal for Chiefs Kingdom and while Swift still has no tour dates scheduled, it’s possible that she will attend.

Week 3: September 22 at Atlanta Falcons

The Chiefs’ first away game of the season is in Atlanta and because Swift has, as previously stated, the entire month of September off, it’s possible that she will take her rightful throne in Kelce’s box.

Week 4: September 29 at Los Angeles Chargers

The final week in September has a football game in Los Angeles for the Chiefs, and because Swift does have a residence in the City of Angels she could be spotted at the game.

Week 5: October 7 vs. New Orleans Saints

Swift actually doesn’t start her Eras Tour until later on this month, so there is a high possibility she will turn up at Arrowhead Stadium for this game.

Week 6: Chiefs Bye Week

With the Chiefs on a break and Swift gearing up to return to her Eras Tour shows later that week, she and Kelce might make an appearance together — but it might not be at a football game.

Week 7: October 20 at San Francisco 49ers

Unfortunately, Swift will be across the country performing in Miami, Florida, so there will be no game for her.

Week 8: October 27 at Las Vegas Raiders

Swift will be taking the stage in New Orleans this particular weekend meaning she’ll have to skip out on her man’s game.

Week 9: November 4 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The United States leg of the Eras Tour comes to an end this weekend in Indianapolis, Indiana, but Swift doesn’t have a show scheduled for this date specifically. The singer has previously made a quick turnaround from city to city so who’s to say what will happen.

Week 10: November 10 vs. Denver Broncos

Swift will be headed to Ontario a few days after this game is scheduled, but she just might be able to make it to Missouri to support Kelce.

Week 11: November 17 at Buffalo Bills

The Eras Tour dates in Toronto will be coming to an end the day before this game. Now, anyone familiar with geography knows that this Canadian city is close enough to Buffalo, New York, so she just might be in attendance.

Week 12: November 24 at Carolina Panthers

Swift will be wrapping up her second weekend in Toronto the day before this game as well. Another quick trip for Swift might just mean she’s in the stands.

Week 13: November 29 vs. Las Vegas Raiders

The singer has no Eras Tour dates scheduled so fans can hope to see her in Las Vegas cheering on Kelce and the Chiefs as they take on the Raiders for a second time.

Week 14: December 8 vs. Los Angeles Chargers

This game is the same night Swift will be ending the international leg of her Eras Tour in Vancouver, British Columbia, so she will definitely not be present.

Week 15: December 15 at Cleveland Brown

Since the Eras Tour will be officially over, Swift could be attending Chiefs games from this point on. Unless the singer has some secret projects in the works, which is also a huge possibility.

Week 16: December 21 vs. Houston Texans

Swift might just be in Missouri for this match-up.

Week 17: December 25 at Pittsburgh Steelers

Will Swift’s family be spotted at the Christmas Day game for the second year in a row? Pennsylvania is her home state and it’s possible that there will be a Swift and Kelce family affair.

Week 18: January 4 or 5 at Denver Broncos

The Chiefs will be kicking off their new year in Colorado, and yes, Swift might just be there.

From this game on, it’s the NFL postseason — and anything is possible.