How many times have you bought a pair of sunglasses that you loved the look of, but when you looked around outside when it counted, they did little to dim the sun’s light? We’ve all been there, because not all sunnies are created equally. And with summer in full force, you’re going to need those glasses to keep the sun out of your eyes.

Before you buy your next pair of sunglasses, check out our picks for some that not only look good, but come with super dark tinting so you’re not still squinting when you look around outside. These glasses are still super fashionable, but they live up to what they were always meant to be: sun blockers. And these will actually do their job. Check out our picks below!

15 Chic Dark Sunglasses That Actually Block Out the Sun

1. Polarized Sunglasses: Toss on these oversized glasses and protect your eyes with the polarized lenses – just $15!

2. Oversized Round Sunglasses: These dark round sunglasses would go great with a vintage look you put together – just $15!



3. Chunky Rectangle Sunglasses: These unique sunnies are rectangular and thick, but their lenses are super dark – just $15!

4. Retro Sunglasses: Toss these classic glasses on to shield your eyes while having a retro moment – just $15!



5. Flat Top Sunglasses: You’ll love the shield-like nature of these flat glasses with super dark lenses – just $11!



6. Tiny Cat Eye Sunglasses: Protect your eyes with these retro-flavored cat eye sunglasses – just $15!

7. Round Sunglasses: Get your John Lennon on with these dark, round sunnies – just $14!

8. Tortoiseshell Sunglasses: Enjoy the outdoors with these dark sunnies with speckled brown frames – just $15!

9. Hexagonal Sunglasses: These unique glasses are trimmed with gold and feature super dark lenses – just $17!

10. Wayfarers: Channel retro vibes with these sunnies and their comfortably dark lenses – just $10!

11. Aviator Sunglasses: Throw on these aviator sunglasses for their dark lenses – just $17!

12. Jackie O Style: Shield your eyes with these Jackie O-styled glasses that are plenty dark – just $20!

13. Oversized Aviators: Fly high with these thick-rimmed oversized glasses and their super dark lenses – just $20!

14. Square With Gold Accents: You’ll love wearing these square glasses with gold-toned corners – just $10!



15. Wide-Rimmed Glasses: The bottom rims of these glasses match how dark the lenses are – just $17!

