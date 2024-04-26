Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Selena Gomez just put a new style of sunnies on our wish list.

The Rare Beauty founder stepped out in New York City on Wednesday, April 24, to attend the Time100 Summit, where she appeared as a speaker. She wore all black for the occasion, donning a Brandon Maxwell dress, a Ducie leather coat, Brea mules and a Completedworks clutch.

Her sunglasses, however, were what immediately stood out to Us. Gomez shielded her eyes with the Linda Farrow Tomie Cat-Eye Sunglasses, which, even at 30% off, cost $417 right now. But that doesn’t mean we can’t get the look for less!

Get the Feisedy Retro Narrow Cat-Eye Sunglasses for just $14 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 26, 2024, but are subject to change.

Gomez’s designer sunnies had a unique take on the cat-eye style, going for a narrower silhouette, rounder curves and cut-off corners. We definitely had to do some digging, but we knew we hit the jackpot with these ultra-similar Feisedy shades, which are under $15!

Nab these anti-glare sunglasses in black to match up with the Only Murders in the Building actress, or try out the other three colors: green, pink and white. They’re so affordable, we wouldn’t blame you if you grabbed all four!

We recognize the importance of choosing the absolute best pair of sunglasses for your face shape and preferences, so if the above pick isn’t quite your cup of tea, check out seven other similar styles we spotted below!

Shop more cat-eye sunglasses we love:

Not your style? Explore more sunglasses here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!