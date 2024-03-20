Your account
The Best Trending Sunglasses to Shop at Amazon’s Big Spring Sale

Spring is finally here! By now, you have probably already found your staple spring pieces, but there is still time if you’ve been slacking. Whether you need a new breezy top or you’re looking for a flowy skirt, we have you covered. Right now, we’re really loving sunglasses — for obvious reasons — and if you’re looking for a new pair, Amazon has plenty of deals on new eyewear selections. In fact, the mega-retailer is having a Big Spring Sale that offers savings and steals across categories like clothing, beauty, furniture, tech and more.

From angular silhouettes to sleek, contemporary styles, Amazon has a pair of specs on sale that you’ll love. We rounded up eight spring sunglasses deals to shop now at Amazon — read on to see our picks!

SOJOS Retro Square Polarized Aviator Sunglasses Womens Mens 70s Vintage Double Bridge Sun Glasses SJ2174, Brown Tortoise/Brown
SOJOS
You save: 36%

SOJOS Retro Polarized Aviator Sunglasses

$13$20
These retro-style sunglasses will help block the sun while adding a nostalgic edge to your look.
FEISEDY Vintage Square Cat Eye Sunglasses Women Trendy Cateye Sunglasses B2473
FEISEDY
You save: 20%

FEISEDY Vintage Square Cat Eye Sunglasses

$12$15
If you’re into your eyewear having sharp angles, then these square cat eye sunglasses will be right up your alley!
FEISEDY Sunglasses White Oval Clout Goggles for Women Men Retro Round Trendy Rimmed Clueless Costume Frame B2253
FEISEDY
You save: 20%

FEISEDY Sunglasses White Oval Sunglasses

$10$13
For those who prefer more circular shapes when it comes to glasses, these oval-shaped frames will elevate your ensemble effortlessly!
Jessica Simpson Women's J5596 Classic Metal Aviator Pilot Sunglasses with UV400 Protection - Glamorous Sunglasses for Women, 60mm
Jessica Simpson
You save: 10%

Jessica Simpson Women's J5596 Classic Metal Aviator Pilot Sunglasses

$25$27
This option from Jessica Simpson has a traditional aviator-silhouette and comes with UV400 protection.
SOJOS Retro Vintage Narrow Cat Eye Sunglasses for Women Clout Goggles Plastic Frame SJ2044 with Black Frame/Grey Lens
SOJOS
You save: 25%

SOJOS Retro Vintage Narrow Cat Eye Sunglasses

$13$17
If you prefer a conventional cat eye style, these cute sunglasses have a narrow design that will add a glamorous ’50s aesthetic to any outfit.
Michael Kors Women's Fashion Outwear Oversize Sunglasses, Dark Havana/Brown Shaded, One Size + 1
Michael Kors
You save: 26%

Michael Kors Women's Fashion Outwear Oversize Sunglasses

$40$54
These oversized square sunglasses have a modern essence about them and offer plenty of coverage from the sun.
mosanana Trendy Rectangle Sunglasses for Women Men Black Vintage Retro Fashion Cool 90s Cute Funky Dark Small Stylish Chunky Goulding
mosanana
You save: 10%

mosanana Trendy Rectangle Sunglasses

$13$15
These rectangle sunglasses have a slight ’90s vibe to them that you can pair with dresses or jeans.
Michael Kors Jan MK2045 55mm Dark Tortoise Acetate/Brown Gradient One Size sunglasses womens
Michael Kors
You save: 57%

Michael Kors Jan MK2045 55mm Dark Tortoise Acetate/Brown Gradient One Size sunglasses

$43$99
Give into the oversized eyewear trend with these tortoise print sunglasses. These provide 100% UV protection and have eye-catching stud embellishments.
