If you’re a big tank top fan, you know that, by far, one of the best designs for this particular piece of clothing is the ribbed tank. It just elevates the usual piece so much that you have to give it a round of applause. Like regular Lay’s potato chips versus Ruffles, which one sounds more exciting? The snack with ridges or without them? Exactly. You could stock up on simple, solid-colored tank tops, but ribbed, stretchy, and cozy tanks are where it’s at.

If you’ve never worn one, they’re nice and comfortable and cling to your form. They also look a little more polished than the normal tanks and camis you might be familiar with. Want to get into wearing ribbed tank tops more? We’ve curated 17 of our favorites available on Amazon right now. Check them out below, and happy shopping!

17 Cozy Ribbed Tank Tops for Everyday Wear

1. High Neck, High Fashion: This high neck ribbed tank features a unique, swooping pattern around the chest — was $30, now just $17!

2. Classic But Cool: This simple racerback ribbed tank is a classic, but it’s far from boring — just $20!

3. Buttoned Up: This 3-pack of ribbed Henley button-up tanks is just what you need to stock your wardrobe with — just $29!

4. Color Me Stylish: This multipack of bright and colorful ribbed tanks gives you plenty of options for daily wear — was $40, now just $30!

5. Flattering Nudes: Stock up on nude ribbed tanks to act like bodysuits beneath your outfits — just $28!

6. Skinny Straps: These ribbed tanks come with dramatically thinner straps for a more chilled out look — was $20, now just $15!

7. Sweater Stripes: The rib knit on these tanks resembles the same kind you see on a sweater — just $27!

8. Cropped and Ribbed: These cropped ribbed tanks show enough skin to make them respectful but sexy — just $29!

9. Rainbow Ribbing: These rainbow-hued neon ribbed tanks have plenty of possibilities for styling — just $40!

10. V for Very Stylish: This V-neck top with buttons gives your ribbed tank an air of sophistication — was $30, now just $15!

11. Cool and Casual: This breezy ribbed tank top is all about giving you space to breathe, with a looser fit — just $9!

12. Little Bit Lacy: This ribbed tank’s lace neckline adds a nice bit of girliness — just $20!

13. Super Stripes: This ribbed tank has fun stripes running up and down its length for a bit of something different — just $18!

14. Not Quite Turtle: Slip into this ribbed tank with a mock neck for a more buttoned-up look — just $19!

15. Square Neckline: This ribbed tank has a square neckline to help show off your chest (if you want) — just $20!

16. Cropped Cool: Try this cool cropped ribbed tank that hits just under your chest — just $18!

17. Summer Twist: This strapless ribbed tank is just the thing to cool off in the summer — just $15!

