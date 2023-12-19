Upgrade Your Old Tank Top With This New, Flowy Find

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Tank tops are such a versatile basic that you probably have a dozen or so in your wardrobe. You can wear them with just about anything. Dress them up, dress them down, and wear them any time of year. But they all end up looking just about the same. While you can wear them and show them off without a second layer, you’re going to want to do that with one that you’re especially proud of.

Related: Searching for Elevated Basics? Paige DeSorbo Called This ‘One of the Best Tank T... We waste so much time, energy and money shopping for wardrobe one-hit wonders when we should be investing in basics instead. Pretty sure we own enough blouses to fit a bathtub, with every color of the rainbow represented. But these shirts go untouched throughout the year! What we really need is a comfy cami with […]

But there aren’t many ways you can change a tank top if it’s going to retain its original look. That’s fine, though. All you really need is a small alteration to take a “blah” outfit and launch it into the stratosphere. That might include some fun, bejeweled gems, a peekaboo cut here and there, or even some bows and whatnot. It’s a simple way to elevate a simple look. You could also take a form-fitting tank top and make it a much more body-skimming piece that’s flattering on everyone.

If you’re looking for a tank that you can wear in a variety of ways that looks a lot different than your usual, go-to basics, you’re going to want to pick this particular top up at Amazon right now.

Get the Amazon Essentials Swing Tank for just $9 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 18, 2023, but are subject to change.

The Amazon Essentials Swing Tank is a gorgeous riff on the typical tank. Instead of conforming to your body, it has a flowing, lightweight silhouette that drapes in a complementary fashion over anyone’s silhouette. Crafted from rayon and Elastane, it’s soft and drapey with a smooth and polished fit. It has a wide scoop neck, sleeveless look, and a great-looking form-fitting top that cascades into lightweight fabric.

You can wear this tank top alone, under a tank top or a dressy cardigan, or pair it with a skirt to make a fun, dress-like fit. The way it slips on easily and effortlessly makes it a great essential to grab from Amazon in every color, especially since you can figure out a variety of ways to make it work with just about any outfit type.

Related: Finally! Introducing the Perfect Tank That Looks Good on Every Figure Thousands of Amazon shoppers have flocked to this Artfish ribbed tank top because it's a basic that looks flattering on everyone — details

This tank top is already a veritable unicorn of a find, but it also happens to be just $9 at the moment, which means you can snap up every single color you enjoy without spending a fortune!

Get the Amazon Essentials Swing Tank for just $9 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 18, 2023, but are subject to change.

Shoppers can’t get enough of this flowy tank, with one writing: “I’m pleasantly surprised by the quality of this. The arm holes are the perfect size, no gaps or bra straps showing.”

Another pronounced it a “great basic for your closet,” adding: “It is soft and has a bit of stretch to it. It’s not sheer and is a good length for wearing as-is or tucked in.”

Get the Amazon Essentials Swing Tank for just $9 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 18, 2023, but are subject to change.

If it’s time to add some reliable new tank tops to your clothing collection, let it be this one, especially since you’re saving so much money on them.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us