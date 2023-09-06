Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

There’s nothing quite like having a wardrobe full of cute, cozy and functional pieces at your disposal. You know, the type of garments you can relax in while you’re dashing from errands to a Starbucks run — but will still be equally useful when it’s time to get a little dressed up. Now, one of the quintessential staples which many of Us take for granted are tank tops. Sure, we all own a few — but are they the best options? It’s time to evaluate (and perhaps add some new picks to the mix).

The good news? There’s plenty on the market — think snug, form-fitting tanks which you can rock without a bra (with no worries of a nip slip), and others which work as the perfect layering piece. Along with providing maximum comfort, tank tops are essential to wear underneath your attire as the weather transitions from summer to fall.

Below, we’ve rounded up the best tanks on Amazon right now — so prepare your swiping finger, because it’s a safe bet at least one of these must-have sets will make its way to your cart ASAP!

Best for Fitness Fashion: Joviren 4-Pack Cotton Crop Tank Tops Variety is the spice of life! This 4-pack tank set is available in four different color combinations. The lightweight fabric contours the shape of the body without riding up, making these tank tops fantastic for workouts — and beyond! $26.86 See it!

Best for Comfort: Boao Cotton Basic Sleeveless Racerback Crop Tanks Featuring ultra-soft cotton and spandex material, this high-neck tank will fit like a glove. Plus, it looks far more expensive than its modest price tag! $20.99 See it!

Best for Versatility: Kole Meego Cropped Tank Top This lightweight cropped tank is fun and transitional. You can wear it to your Pilates class or layer it with a fall-friendly shacket for an afternoon outing! $27.89 See it!

Best for a Fab Fashion Moment: ODODOS Crop Camisole 3-Pack In a rush for a lunch meeting? This three-piece set comes equipped with fall-friendly hues which are made to dress up with an oversized blazer. Glamorous! $28.98 See it!

Best for Value: Geyoga 8-Piece Tank Top Set Snag this 8-pack of tanks when you’re doing a closet refresh. The spandex fabric makes for breathable and comfortable wear, and it’s a simple purchase which will make an instant impact. $34.99 See it!

