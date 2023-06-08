17 Tummy Control Summer Tops to Wear With Leggings for a Flattering Fit

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We like our summer style the same way we like our summer weather — airy, flowy and breezy. Once the temperatures start rising, our tolerance for tight clothing starts falling. Leggings are our year-round uniform, but now we need to find to flattering tops to round out the look. It’s way too hot for knit sweaters with all this humidity!

We rounded up the 17 best tops to wear with leggings that are long enough to hide trouble areas. Stay cool in these tummy control tunics all summer long!

1. Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand Skims designed this boyfriend T-shirt with an oversized fit and soft, stretchy fabric — just $44!

2. This relaxed-fit T-shirt from lululemon was made for when you’re on the move! Soft and breathable, this short-sleeve top is longer in the back, so it pairs well with leggings — just $58!

3. Part tunic and part cover-up, this striped twist shirtdress is comfy-chic — just $35!

4. Shoppers say that this Free People boatneck oversized tee is soft and lightweight. Baggy but not bulky — just $40!

5. Channel Ariana Madix with this Boys Lie oversized graphic tee from Revolve! It’s the perfect post-breakup revenge top — just $85!

6. This textured cotton shirtdress from Free People has an effortless edge. The uneven hem gives this top flowy movement— just $78!

7. Girl with the pearl top! Keep it classic in this pearl-embellished button-down striped tunic from Anthropologie — just $148!

8. This Free People babydoll-inspired top has such a sweet, slouchy silhouette — just $88!

9. Available in six summery shades, this Free People gauzy shirtdress is a breezy beauty — just $78!

10. This LSpace tie-waist tunic cinches the waist! The button-down details allow you to rock this top as a cover-up or shirtdress — just $88!

11. Crafted with ultra-light fabric with optimal air flow, this Spanx tunic tank is drapey and silky-smooth — just $88!

12. We love the casual charm of this short-sleeve heather tee with an exposed hem. Rock this top to a baseball game or summer barbecue — originally $26, now just $18!

13. Accented with an asymmetrical hem, this long, drapey tunic is a dream with leggings — just $25!

14. Go team! This trendy oversized tee with varsity sleeves is the MVP in our book — originally $28, now just $23!

15. Color Us obsessed with this color-block tunic tee with pockets — originally $26, now just $15!

16. Featuring frayed edges and a dipped neckline, this Free People button-down tunic has a boho-chic vibe — just $108!

17. Whether you pair this white maxi button-down tunic with leggings or jeans, it’s sure to be one stylish outfit — just $120!

