Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

If there’s one thing we can always count on, it’s our favorite celebrities delivering massive style inspo. So many of their luxurious looks come with a hefty price tag, but thankfully savvy shoppers trust Us to shop around for affordable lookalikes that recreate A-list looks without putting a dent in their wallets.

Related: Jessica Alba’s White Dress Style Is My Summer Uniform — A $56 Lookalike Much like famous Fantastic Four actress Jessica Alba, I am gearing up my wardrobe for summer too! A budget-conscious fashionista, I like to have staple pieces in my closet for both summer and year-round wear, so there’s always something I can easily grab. Alba just reminded me of my favorite summer uniform — and I […]

Ready to snag a luxurious celeb lookalike for less? We’ve got you covered. Meghan Markle‘s recent trip to Nigeria with her husband, Prince Harry, was a sight to see! She looked like a regal queen in a flowy yellow dress. She topped off her rich mom-approved look with Aquazzura’s So Nude sandals. The luxurious pumps cost $597 at Farfetch, but we found a similar pair on Zappos. Best of all? They’re on sale for just $50!

Get the Nine West Zadie sandals for just $50 (originally $89) at Zappos!

You’ll want to add these stunning stilettos to your cart ASAP! The Suits star’s designer pumps feature a slingback-style pump. However, the Nine West Zadie sandals have an ankle strap with a buckle closure. Don’t worry, though. That’s where the differences end! The round-toe silhouette and stiletto heels are two features both shoes have in common. There’s no denying how challenging walking in heels is, so be sure to give yourself time to break them in before you wear them when you’re out and about.

Once you’re comfortable walking in these heels, you won’t want to take them off. They elevate the most casual ensembles. Want to make a statement during a lowkey night out? Pair these shoes with distressed jeans and a fitted bodysuit. Are you heading to a formal event? You’ll look just as refined as Markle when styling them with a formal gown or jumpsuit. You can even rock these sandals with cut-off shorts and joggers for a street-style worthy look.

If you were wondering about the fit, Zappos shoppers are quite pleased with these pumps. “These are so comfortable and chic looking,” one five-star shopper shared. “They are high but feel supportive and easy to walk in. Great find. I’m getting them in another color,” they added. Another shopper provided sizing tips. “I am a true US size 8, I read a review to order a half size up so I got an 8.5 and they fit perfectly,” they raved. I wore these to a wedding and my feet didn’t start hurting until we were leaving the wedding! Good find,” they shared.

Are you feeling inspired by Meghan Markle’s rich mom sandals? Stock up on these near spot-on lookalike while they’re still on sale for just $50 at Zappos!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

See it: Get the Nine West Zadie sandals for just $50 (originally $89) at Zappos!