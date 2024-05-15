Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Much like famous Fantastic Four actress Jessica Alba, I am gearing up my wardrobe for summer too! A budget-conscious fashionista, I like to have staple pieces in my closet for both summer and year-round wear, so there’s always something I can easily grab. Alba just reminded me of my favorite summer uniform — and I could use a new one in my closet this year for endless outfits.

In a cute Mother’s Day Instagram post, the Honest company founder posed with her mom and three kids — four out of five of whom were wearing flowy summer dresses. My eyes, however, were fixated on Alba, because I noticed that she was wearing the white dress style that’s my favorite summer uniform. Realizing that I could use a new one in my arsenal and that her style from Peixoto is over my budget, I found a lookalike that’s just $56 on Amazon.

Get the Zesica Puff-Sleeve Flowy Tiered A-Line Midi Dress for just $56 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 15, 2024, but are subject to change.

A solid replica for Alba’s dress of choice, the Zesica Puff-Sleeve Flowy Tiered A-Line Midi Dress will make an appearance in my outfit choice at least once a week this summer — the reason being that its design is flattering on curvier girls like me while still being a stylish pick. To help visually slim down my arms, it features puff sleeves, while the flowy, tiered, high-waisted skirt also appears to slenderize my midsection. The smocked bodice also accentuates my bust, and the square neckline, my chest.

The dress will be easy to care for thanks to its fabric blend, made of 100% rayon that can just be thrown in the wash. Its rayon fabric also makes it so that it’s soft, breathable and durable for the hot summer months. I plan on getting the dress in its neutral color offerings, such as white and black, however it also comes in several other summery shades such as blue, pink and yellow as well.

Alba and I aren’t the only ones who love a white midi dress for summer; Amazon shoppers clearly do too. In fact, this dress has been purchased over 300 times in the past month. But that’s not all. The dress also has over 600 five-star ratings — and we predict these numbers will continue to rise. One shopper, who said they’ve “gone through a lot of clothes” and are “trying to build that perfect wardrobe,” called this their “dream dress.”

“The fit is fantastic,” they said. “The material is a good thickness that gives it strength. It’s cleanly made. The top fits like a dream with the skirt flaring out beautifully, there is nothing wrong with it. To me, this is the perfect dress. . . Worth. Every. Penny.”

I plan on styling this dress in a similar fashion to Alba’s, with minimal gold jewelry. However, I love that the dress has a design that’s versatile enough to be worn with all kinds of shoe styles and accessories. I can see myself wearing it coastal cowgirl style with a cowgirl hat, cowboy boots and a crossbody bag, but I know I’ll also be wearing it with heels and a shoulder bag for work or Sunday brunches.

If this dress sparked summer style inspiration the same way Alba’s look did for me, you can find it here for just $56 on Amazon.

Not quite what you’re looking for? See more from Zesica here, and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

